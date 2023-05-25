Uniform Civil Code can be the real unifying force in India. Critics must think again

Maula Jatt said: US has a very, very different society, history, culture to that of India so you shouldn't compare the 2, your reality is very different



But One country= one civil code

That's the reform y'all need but that universal uniform civil code should be considerate of different cultures, languages, religions present in India or else it'll become controversial



By considerate I don't mean create different rules for different communities but the rules you make should be acceptable to all

Maula Jatt said: Race based quota killed South Africa, it's effecting US too- a Black and Hispanic is king

In Pak we have this too, based on impoverished areas



Overall Income levels a much better way to help people than identity based stuff

It is controversial but the Indian constitution was built on the promise that Uniform Civil Code for all citizens will be applied, it didn't ask to take into consideration the sensitivities of different communities. Civil rights should not be linked to religious rights, it leads to unnecessary interference of religion in civil affairs. For example in my community married women has fewer rights to her father's property than the son, or during divorce, the women have to jump hoops to get the divorce proceedings done while the man can simply file one and be done with it.In an ideal world sure, but you are comparing the US to India, we have thousands of indigenous communities, and we don't want them to erase their identity like they did in the US. The quota also provides a certain incentive for them to keep their culture. This caste-based system will eventually be erased after more people break the income barrier and we move more to a middle-income level.