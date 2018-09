Heavy Industry Texila , is a bench mark for Professional Manufacturing in Pakistan manufacturing of of the most complex projects assembled in Pakistan , which require in depth understanding of Metallurgy and , designing products in defence segment





"Since the Civilian Sector has failed to Turn Steele Mills into a Productive Unit , it would make sense to make Steele Mills as a branch of HIT"





"HEAVY INDUSTRIES KARACHI STEELES MILLS" subsidiary of HIT ​







Military would have 100% control over what to do with Management and who to retain or who to let go. A ny upgrades needed for Complex would get support from Federal Government.



Would get declared as Preferred Vendor for Supply for Military Projects ​

Military Ship building

Shipyard upgrades

Construction of Security Fencing

Production of Steeles for Military Housing

Production of Steeles for Bridges / Train Tracks

Prime Supplier for Military base refurbishment

HIT

Steeles Mills

Largest Defense Industry

Military

Producing Material for Al Khalid Tank

Producing Material for all APC , defense Equipment

Defense related defensive structures (Fencing , and Security Parameters)

Train Tracks

Steel structures for Aviation sector

Civilian

Steel Products for cars

Steel products for Motor cycles

Bridges for Busy Pedestrian crossings

Bus Local Production

Train Carriage Parts

Locomotive Parts