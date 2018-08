Do you know that Saddam's own Son-In-Law (Hussein Kamel Hassan al-Majid - a senior figure of Iraqi Republican Guards) rebelled and leaked wealth of knowledge about Iraq's WMD programs to CIA? It was this disclosure, which fueled suspicions of Saddam's intentions within American circles and American Hawks capitalized on it.These matters a NOT black and white. There are chain of events behind, which commonfolk tend to overlook.