Thursday, May 17, 2018

Earlier today, Kerem Shalom Crossing was opened and COGAT coordinated the entry of humanitarian aid, despite the recent riots by the security fence.



The aid included:

4 trucks carrying medical supplies from the PA

2 trucks carrying medical supplies donated by the IDF

2 trucks carrying medical supplies donated by UNICEF

119 tons of medical supplies



COGAT will continue to work with the international community to ensure the fast and efficient coordination of humanitarian goods to the Gaza Strip. ​



Hamas

Yes, the IDF itself donated 25% of the medical supplies.Hamas responded this way:

In middle of the night, trucks loaded with Israeli medical supplies were returned from the Gaza Strip to Israel.

Why? Because the humanitarian aid came from Israel. The Hamas terrorist organization prefers that Gazans die from lack of proper medical care, rather than to receive equipment from Israel.

Israel, despite the riots and terrorist activities on the security fence, had sent medical aid, which is now being returned in its entirety, because Hamas does not care for the lives of Gazans. ​



The aid

The aid included IV fluids, bandages, pediatric equipment and disinfectants, as well as fuel for hospital generators.

The Hamas-led organizers of the Palestinian protests along the Gaza border confirmed that they would not accept medicine “from the murderers of our people,” despite the widespread shortages of medical supplies in the coastal enclave.



The terrorist group accused Israel of “trying to improve its black image” by sending the humanitarian aid.

This is again a manifestation of the Arab honor/shame mentality, where appearances are more important than reality, and "honor" is more important than life itself.