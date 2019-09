STEP1:

Share for Karachi from 7.5 Billion Allocation of funds from Sindh Budget ?

Is the Special Karachi Package Fund 100% Transferred to Karachi Mayor ?

Sindh Government can be sued in Court

Sindh Government officials would be investigated for Neglect, head of ministries

It is a very simple process50,000-100,000 people of Karachi , sign a petition with Supreme Court , and file a caseagainst Government of SindhSupreme Court , invites Representatives from Federal Government to confirm Funds have been allocated to ProvinceSupreme Court confirms the Funds were allocated towards Karachi by a Distribution from Sindh Government to Mayor of KarachiIf Money is in Mayor of Karachi fine , otherwise what appears to be the hurdle , if Sindh Government has not transferred money then it is in Violation of Trust of People of KarachiIf Mayor of Karachi have the funds , what is delay to give contract out to Companies for Clean up ?