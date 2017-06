China can play key role in solving refugee crises - UNHCR chief

On his first visit to Beijing, Filippo Grandi was encouraged by China’s potential to use development projects to address the root causes of displacement.



By: Vivian Tan | 8 June 2017

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi addresses future diplomats at the China Foreign Affairs University in Beijing. His talk focused on challenges in global forced displacement. © UNHCR/Wang Wei UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi addresses future diplomats at the China Foreign Affairs University in Beijing. His talk focused on challenges in global forced displacement. © UNHCR/Wang Wei

“We hope that China can invest ... resources directly in countries hosting large numbers of refugees.” ​

“China can help to stabilize areas in conflict and address the root causes of displacement.” ​

In Beijing, UNHCR High Commissioner Filippo Grande presents a certificate of renewal to UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Yao Chen to extend her GWA for 2 years, till June 2019. © UNHCR/Wang Wei