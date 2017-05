Pak has nothing against Iran. And Iranians know that. Our common enemies have created terrorist networks in the region for launching terrorist attacks in both countries in the name of Islam and Jihad. These terrorists networks are being operated probably from Afghanistan and/or UAE. There was a lull after the notorious Indian terrorist Jadhav and his network of terrorism was busted by the ISI. But the masterminds behind Jadhav's terrorist network are still at work. They are now using either sleeper cells of terrorists or they have succeeded creating additional terrorist networks. Pakistan's borders with Afghanistan and Iran never had troops deployments. The enemy is exploiting that void. Now we are slowly trying to plug the loopholes along our western borders. But it's going to take some time before we completely knock out terrorists on these borders. Iran and Pakistan need to cooperate to achieve that goal.

