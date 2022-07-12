What's new

UNGA has adopted Pakistan co-sponsored resolution | Radio Pakistan | July 2022 .

UNGA adopts resolution on Strengthening Connectivity b/w Central & South Asia

July 12, 2022
8203087071657596358.jpg


The UN General Assembly has adopted a Pakistan co-sponsored resolution on Strengthening Connectivity between Central and South Asia.
Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram said regional connectivity in road, rail, energy, trade, ports and shipping is a vital accelerator for faster economic production, growth and prosperity.
He said regional connectivity can also contribute to building and sustaining peace, stability and security.
Munir Akram said China's Belt and Road Initiative and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor are timely initiatives to revive prospects of prosperity and cooperation.
Pakistan envoy said the greatest challenge to connectivity is tensions between Pakistan and India over Jammu and Kashmir.
He said festering dispute must be resolved in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and wishes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1546710999926980609


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1546586511210123265



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1546588412613910534




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1541713718056304645
 
