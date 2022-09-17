What's new

UNGA: FM Bilawal Bhutto misses flight for New York

1663441405631.png

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will reach Washinton on Sunday to participate in 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) beginning September 20th, ARY News reported on Saturday quoting diplomatic sources.

The foreign minister had to depart for New York today (Saturday) from Samarkand – where the latter was staying for SCO summit – but missed his flight.

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will now land in Washington tomorrow (Sunday) in the afternoon.

During his stay, Foreign Minister Bilawal would meet his US counterpart Antony Blinken in New York on the sidelines of the UN general Assembly session.

Diplomatic sources told ARY News that the meeting has been scheduled through diplomatic channels and this would be the third ministerial level contact between Pakistan and the United States since the change of the government in Pakistan in April this year.

Foreign Minister Bilawal would be part of PM Shehbaz Sharif’s delegation to 77th UNGA session.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left for the United States via London to participate in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) beginning September 20th.

The PM would first land in London to attend the funeral of deceased British monarch Queen Elizabeth II at the British government’s invitation.

The PM is also expected to meet his elder brother Nawaz Sharif before leaving for the UNGA session.
