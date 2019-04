Latest news: The probe unfortunately hit the moon when landing, and Israel’s first landing try on the moon failed

2019-04-12 07:57:50The latest news, Israel’s first private moon landing probe, originally scheduled to land on April 11th in the United States, unfortunately hit the moon when it landed this afternoon (April 11)! Landing on the moon plan failed!The Beresheet robotic spacecraft, manufactured by SpaceIL and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), was designed to be the first Israeli aircraft and the first privately funded mission to the moon. But this little robot didn't succeed. It was only a step away from the moon. Unfortunately, it hit the gray soil around 3:25 pm EST. At a height of approximately 489 feet from the surface of the moon, approximately 149 meters, the mission control center lost contact with the spacecraft. It is clear that Israel’s first lunar lander is still slightly inadequate in its historic landing plan.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that our spacecraft had failed and, unfortunately, we failed to land successfully. But so far, this is a huge achievement. If you didn't succeed in the first place, try again because the road to the moon is still very long.Therefore, the list of countries on the moon is still three, all superpowers - the Soviet Union, the United States and China. However, we will see that Beresch has made many achievements in its short life.just! The Israeli detector unfortunately hit the moon when it landed! Landing on the moon plan failed!On April 11, 2019, the Bereside spacecraft captured this "self-portrait" during the landing, which was the last self-timer it left, when it was about 22 kilometers from the moon.The story of Beresheet began in 2011 when the non-profit organization SpaceIL was formed to compete for the Google Moon X Award. GLXP provided $20 million to the first privately funded team, allowing them to gently place a robot on the moon, moving at least 1,650 feet to 500 meters on the surface of the moon, and letting it take high-resolution images Returned to Earth.The runner-up will receive $5 million. In addition, there are $5 million for various special achievements, bringing the total prize money to $30 million. But the game ended last year with no winners, but SpaceIL and India's largest aerospace and defense company, the Indian Aircraft Industry Corporation (IAI), continue to develop the Beresheet, which is 5 feet high and 1.5 meters high.Last month, the X Prize Foundation announced that if Beresheet successfully landed on the surface of the moon, SpaceIL will receive a special moon landing prize of $1 million. Just a few minutes after Beresheet’s unfortunate crash on the moon, X Prize founder and executive chairman Peter Diamandis and CEO Anush Ansari still said that despite the failure to land, SpaceIL and the Indian aircraft industry The company will still receive the award.Ansari said: "I think they have successfully reached the surface of the moon. This is what we are looking for for the moon landing. In addition to touching the surface of the moon, they also touch the lives and minds of students across the country, the world, and the world. ”The lander was launched on the evening of February 21 and was launched into the Earth orbit with the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. For the next six weeks, we are spinning around our planet, starting the engine from time to time, pushing its elliptical orbit closer to the moon.The team members said that in this phase of the mission, the "Bai Lei Watch" eventually covered about 4 million miles (6.5 million kilometers) of the moon landing, so far no other spacecraft can take such a long way to the moon.Beresheet's slow and steady strategy paid off on April 4, when the moon's gravity captured the lander. Subsequently, the Bereshee reduced its lunar orbit through a series of combustions, the last of which occurred yesterday (April 10, US time). The task team member said that the 32-second operation allowed the spacecraft to enter a highly elliptical orbit, with a distance of only 15 to 17 kilometers from the moon and 200 kilometers from the lime.Today's landing plan is automatic, and the one on the near side of the moon is called the “Mare Serenitatis” (meaning “Sea of Calm”). So far, all lunar surface detectors have been detected near the ground, with one exception: last December, our country's 嫦娥4 detector landed in the distance.Beresheet originally planned to work on the moon for two to three days to measure the local gravitational field around the landing site. The spacecraft also features a small array of laser reflectors made by NASA, a technical demonstration that will improve the accuracy of future landings on the moon and other celestial bodies. But the essence of Beresheet is not a scientific task. Representatives of SpaceIL and IAI said that Beresheet's main goals include advancing Israel's space program, increasing national know-how, and making young people more interested in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.The lander did this. After all, it successfully entered the lunar orbit, sent a photo back from the surface of the moon, and landed almost successfully. Beresheet has done all of this, and the total mission cost, including launch, is only $100 million.In addition, project team members have met more than 1 million Israeli schoolchildren in the past eight years and have disseminated information on space exploration to the youth. Some of these children will eventually become scientists, and maybe one day they will help them design, build or operate spacecraft.Morris Kahn, an entrepreneur who helped build the Bereside mission, said shortly after the failure of the spacecraft landing. "I regret that we have not succeeded, but we tried it. I think we can be proud."