UNEXPLAINED WEALTH ORDERS IN USE: HERE’S AT LEAST 5 CASES THE POLICE SHOULD CONSIDER TODAY!

1. KENWOOD GATE, HAMPSTEAD LANE, LONDON

2. FLATS 138A AND 138B, 4 WHITEHALL COURT, LONDON

3. DOWN HOUSE AND FAIRVIEW, CHESTNUT AVENUE, GUILDFORD

4. 7 AND 8 WHITTAKER STREET, BELGRAVIA, LONDON

5. 16-16A AVENFIELD HOUSE AND 17-17A AVENFIELD HOUSE, PARK LANE, LONDON