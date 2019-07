UNESCO World Heritage China Overtakes Italy for Most Listed Sites

29 new sites were added to UNESCO's World Heritage Site list last weekend, including two in ChinaBy JOSH FEOLA July 15, 2019Last weekend, the 43rd session of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee was held in Baku, Azerbaijan. The committee, first convened in Paris in 1977, is tasked with formally elevating sites of cultural, historical, and natural importance to its independently maintained World Heritage Site list, which as of last week’s session includes 1,121 sites in 167 countries.29 new sites were added to the list during the recent session, including two in China: a series of migratory bird sanctuaries in China’s Bohai Gulf, and the archaeological site of Liangzhu in modern-day Zhejiang province, whose ruins date back more than 5,300 years.