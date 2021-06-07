What's new

Unemployement in pakistan - 2 million + apply on 1100 vacancies in FIA

blueazure

blueazure

May 29, 2015
source - express 7 june 2021


to be fair, this is also part fault of our youth , one can easily learn a skill ( ac technician, electrician , plumber) and make 4-5k / day easily vs doing jobs)

my ac technician ( small shop in nishat ) is making 1.5 lac plus a month
 
Death Professor

Death Professor

Sep 3, 2018
blueazure said:
to be fair, this is also part fault of our youth , one can easily learn a skill ( ac technician, electrician , plumber) and make 4-5k / day easily vs doing jobs)

my ac technician ( small shop in nishat ) is making 1.5 lac plus a month
The issue is, people go for government jobs to get paid without doing any kind of work.
 
S

Sidacca

Apr 11, 2019
No no not unemployment at all a 16 grade officer applied for the aforementioned jobs, when i asked why for the lower rank he said it's not money it's about power. I dunno what power will ge gain
 
blueazure

blueazure

May 29, 2015
Sidacca said:
No no not unemployment at all a 16 grade officer applied for the aforementioned jobs, when i asked why for the lower rank he said it's not money it's about power. I dunno what power will ge gain
FIA is one of the most corrupt departments

thats why

major opportunity to take bribes
 
Blacklight

Blacklight

Apr 9, 2017
blueazure said:
to be fair, this is also part fault of our youth , one can easily learn a skill ( ac technician, electrician , plumber) and make 4-5k / day easily vs doing jobs)

my ac technician ( small shop in nishat ) is making 1.5 lac plus a month
I often wondered this, why cant people do blue collar skilled jobs?

In the west, no job is menial, as long as a person makes an honest living, that is all that should matter.
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

Sep 20, 2008
Blacklight said:
I often wondered this, why cant people do blue collar skilled jobs?

In the west, no job is menial, as long as a person makes an honest living, that is all that should matter.
Because people in Pakistan are indoctrinated from a very young age "Mera puttar wada afficer bansey". Trust me, I have seen it all during my short life on this planet. MNCs changed their outlook somewhat, but it's still very pervasive.

A dear friend of mine has two bachelors degrees and a masters degree and works as a security guard supervisor earning 28,000 rupees a month. Job creation is necessary, but not at the expense of career development and job security.

There are plenty of "smart start-up's" in Islamabad who abuse young graduates and the like by offering them "unpaid or part-paid internships" making them do donkey work which is completely unrelated to their field or original JD.

My cousin's daughter applied to join a consulting company in Islamabad as an HR intern and they had her doing photocopies and making tea, her direct line manager would message her out of hours, unsurprisingly she quit 2 weeks into the role!
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
Shortage of jobs is a reality but there are also some other cultural problems with the Pakistani job market.

1. Love of Salkari naukri. Everyones golden ticket in life. Don't do any work, get a pension, retire early.

2. Lack of structure in job adverts. In this day and age they're still in newspapers. If you want any job in the UK, google it, even Google with trawl employer websites and job agency sites and bring you back results. Google is not going to bring back the backpages of your Urdu Daily. I was on rescue 1122 site earlier, looked at the careers section, screenshot of a newspaper clipping. :hitwall:

3. Stupid age/height restrictions on jobs, especially govt jobs. Why do you want people in a certain age group? Look at their experience and qualifications, not age.

4. Doctor, Engineer, Lawyer, Officer - the Victorian era limit of our career aspirations as a nation. Heaven forbid anyone want to do anything else. For years I was the black sheep of my family because i was working in IT. Even the amount of money I made didn't seem to matter - it was ridiculous.

5. As mentioned in OP, no will to work as blue collar workers. The guy who fit my gas boiler makes twice my salary. I'm a well to do IT professional, i pay higher rate tax in the UK, he makes twice what I do. His apprentices do most of the labour, he just drives them round from job to job, overlooking them. He is a young Pakistani lad, i was very pleased for him. Most of our youth think money can only be earned selling drugs, driving taxis and running takeaways. The same is true in Pakistan. My young cousin is an electrician, he runs his household costs now at age 19.
RescueRanger said:
Because people in Pakistan are indoctrinated from a very young age "Mera puttar wada afficer bansey". Trust me, I have seen it all during my short life on this planet. MNCs changed their outlook somewhat, but it's still very pervasive.

A dear friend of mine has two bachelors degrees and a masters degree and works as a security guard supervisor earning 28,000 rupees a month. Job creation is necessary, but not at the expense of career development and job security.

There are plenty of "smart start-up's" in Islamabad who abuse young graduates and the like by offering them "unpaid or part-paid internships" making them do donkey work which is completely unrelated to their field or original JD.

My cousin's daughter applied to join a consulting company in Islamabad as an HR intern and they had her doing photocopies and making tea, her direct line manager would message her out of hours, unsurprisingly she quit 2 weeks into the role!
I hope she reviewed them on glassdoors. More Pakistani people need to do that, call out the BS culture in offices. Making someone tea, it's ridiculous.
 
