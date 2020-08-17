/ Register

Underwhelming and extremely 'sad' way universe will end

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by Vanguard One, Aug 17, 2020 at 4:16 PM.

  Aug 17, 2020 at 4:16 PM
    Research headed by US theoretical physicist Doctor Matt Caplan has calculated the slow "fizzle" out of the universe.

    Published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, the research claims we will not go out with a bang, but rather a "very, very slow fizzle".

    "It's known as 'heat death,' where the universe will be mostly black holes and burned-out stars," Dr Caplan said in a statement.

    [​IMG]
    An artist has depicted a dark brown dwarf, similar to the black dwarfs Dr. Matt Caplan predicts will form in the distant future. (NASA/JPL-Caltech)

    "It will be a bit of a sad, lonely, cold place."

    The research says "white dwarf" stars will explode in a supernova in the far future.
    Supernovas occur when internal nuclear reactions produce iron at the star's core.

    As white dwarfs cool down, they'll grow dimmer and eventually freeze solid into "black dwarfs".

    This production of iron over a few trillion years will cause an accumulation of the metal similar to a poison, causing the star to collapse and become a supernova.

    It's estimated the first of these theoretical explosions will happen in about 10 to the power 1100 years.

    "In years, it's like saying the word 'trillion' almost a hundred times," Dr Caplan said.
    He calculated that the largest black dwarfs will explode first.

    However not all black dwarfs will explode, only those between 1.2 and 1.4 times the mass of the sun, which may account for as many as 1 per cent of stars the exist today.

    "It's hard to imagine anything coming after that, black dwarf supernova might be the last interesting thing to happen in the universe," Dr Caplan said.

    "Galaxies will have dispersed, black holes will have evaporated, and the expansion of the universe will have pulled all remaining objects so far apart that none will ever see any of the others explode."

    https://www.9news.com.au/world/spac...big-bang/1a75b7e0-61c3-4bb0-b5e4-1558821e23d4
     
  Aug 17, 2020 at 4:22 PM
    You want to know how it will look like?

    Go to the place where our Universe hasn't expended to yet in your imagination.. actually far away from the edge of universe.. and try to experience what do you see (if you are given the ability to see actually).
     
  Aug 17, 2020 at 4:27 PM
    we will either nuke or our sun will burn us long before that.
     
  Aug 17, 2020 at 4:31 PM
    We will definitely see end of Universe... you know what I mean.. Everyone of us.. :yes4:
     
  Aug 17, 2020 at 4:35 PM
    I think we will be summoned after the destruction and in a new born world. Where Sun will be as near as roof, for some.
    btw there are some massive stars, if placed at sun position can reach as far as Jupiter (8 AU radius)
     
  Aug 17, 2020 at 5:07 PM
    So you mean we will see post destruction scene.. May Allah have mercy on all of us.
     
