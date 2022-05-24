Underwater pipe laying activities begining at Sakarya Gas Field, Black Sea Region

For the 540 billion cubic meters of natural gas discovered in the first phase, the well works of the first phase continue, while the preparation and projecting activities for the second and third phases continue simultaneously. Even the wells that emerge in the first place are expected to meet the needs of the households for 25 years alone.Having discovered a total of 540 billion cubic meters of natural gas, 405 cubic meters in the Tuna-1 well in the Sakarya Gas Field in the Black Sea region and 135 cubic meters in the Amasra-1 well, Turkey continues its efforts to deliver this existing gas to homes next year, while continuing its other gas exploration activities.While the studies carried out by the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources are carried out in three separate phases, it is aimed to drill the 10th drilling well in the region within the scope of the first phase studies.After the well works, the pipeline operations now have been concentrated and the preparations have been completed, it has been announced that the underwater laying will begin in June-July.Sakarya Gas field phase-1 is aimed to reach a daily production of 40 million cubic meters in 4 years.While work continues to bring the Sakarya gas field to the economy: Exploration and drilling activities in the Black Sea continue at full speed. Currently, Fatih Drill Ship continues to work in Gökçe-1 drilling well in the Black Sea, Kanuni Drill Ship Türkali-4 drilling well, and Yavuz Drill Ship continues its work at the planned point for the wellhead valve. The mission of the Barbaros Hayrettin Paşa Seismic Research Ship in the Black Sea and the maintenance of the Oruç Reis Seismic Research Ship in Istanbul continue. The 4th drilling ship, which arrived in Turkey on May 19, is waiting at Taşucu Port in Mersin for preparations.In addition, efforts to expand natural gas storages continue in order to ensure supply security. With the expansion works at Tuz Gölü Natural Gas Storage Facility, the 1.2 billion cubic meters capacity is planned to increase to 5.4 billion cubic meters by 2023.Silivri Underground Natural Gas Storage Facility, which currently has a storage capacity of 3.2 billion cubic meters and whose capacity is expected to reach 4.6 billion cubic meters after the works, is also counting the days for its opening at the end of the year.