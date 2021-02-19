Understanding U.S.-China Decoupling: Macro Trends and Industry Impacts “Understanding U.S.-China Decoupling: Macro Trends and Industry Impacts” highlights the potential costs of decoupling from two perspectives: the aggregate costs to the U.S. economy and the industry-level costs in four areas important to the national interest.

Understanding U.S.-China Decoupling: Macro Trends and Industry Impactschina_report_coverimage.jpgWednesday, February 17, 2021 - 10:30amTensions between the U.S. and China have grown in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak, triggering a broader debate about supply chains, reshoring, and resilience. In truth, because of the many variables at play, it is beyond the capacity of economics to deliver a precise answer regarding the costs of decoupling. Nonetheless, this study offers what we believe is a valuable perspective on the magnitude and range of economic effects that the Biden administration should consider as it weighs its policy agenda with China. The study highlights the potential costs of decoupling from two perspectives: the aggregate costs to the U.S. economy and the industry-level costs in four areas important to the national interest.Download full report here.CONCLUSIONSAfter four decades of economic engagement between the U.S. and China, linkages involving trillions of dollars in wealth,assets, and commercial flows have been built up. All are now at risk as political momentum builds toward a future inwhich the two countries are less engaged. Barring a shift in Beijing’s trajectory, which seems unlikely, one must assumethat the pressure to disengage, driven by concerns about national security and competitiveness, will remain. It seemsclear that there will be dierences in how the Biden administration tackles the challenges posed by China compared withthe approach of the Trump administration. But one cannot expect a return to engagement as we knew it. Decoupling islikely to continue in one form or another, even if it does evolve in a more measured, targeted way.China’s leadership is focusing attention on economic self-su¤ciency, and there are few signs that it is prepared toaddress Western complaints about distortions arising from the state’s role in the economy or to reduce its applicationof economic statecraft and coercion abroad. In the words of President Xi, China seeks to tighten the dependence ofinternational industrial chains on its economy to form a “powerful retaliatory and deterrent capability.”248 Though CCPleaders continue to promote a message of broader and deeper opening up—which will benefit select foreign industries,such as financial services and insurance—Beijing’s overall policy agenda is clearly oriented toward increasing China’sown indigenous technological power and economic self-su¤ciency. In this regard, the CCP’s new “Dual Circulation”strategy has a heavy emphasis on building resilience in domestic supply chains, including an explicit call by Xi himselffor import substitution. At the sectoral level, industrial policies clearly state China’s goal to surpass America and achievetechnological supremacy across a range of advanced industries. The regulatory system oers a suite of tools to servethese goals, including administrative measures, procurement policies, and tightening cybersecurity and data regimes—all of which establish clear preferences for domestic companies over foreign competitors. China is also moving rapidly tobuild out its corporate “social credit system,” which will be used to advance CCP regulatory priorities—such as industrialpolicy goals—and could become an additional tool to discriminate in favor of domestic companies over their foreign-invested counterparts. Furthermore, as PRC laws have adopted extraterritoriality provisions at an accelerating rate,249economic coercion in the form of import bans and content censorship has become a routine response to countries andcompanies whose political behavior Beijing does not approve of. These trends appear set to continue and will likelyempower calls for further decoupling from Washington.The Biden administration’s first priority will likely be shoring up the home front by containing the COVID-19 outbreakand supporting the U.S.’ post-pandemic recovery. But China will continue to loom large as the U.S.’ top foreign policychallenge—one that goes beyond traditional security threats to include complex policy questions around technology,climate, and critical infrastructure. There is bipartisan agreement on the need to compete with China in a moreconcerted, strategic way.The resultant approach will likely include some combination of the following:• A review of trade and technology policies among like-minded market economies in order to better coordinateresponses to China• A proactive “run faster” agenda that promotes innovation and the competitiveness of U.S. industry• Urgent action to ensure the resilience of critically important U.S. supply chains• A rationalization of defensive measures to protect U.S. technology, markets, and other assets from foreign threats