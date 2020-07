---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My question to all the Pakistani Sindhis, Punjabis, Pashtuns, Baloch, etc is.



1) What's the medium of language in your states?

2) Which languages do you prefer? English, Urdu or your native language?

3) Do you think Urdu is more important than your mother tongue or your mother tongue is more important than Urdu? Or there's no preference as such? I haven't included English as now everyone knows that you can't live without and that's why my comparison with Urdu.

