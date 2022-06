Understanding the Kashmir Conflict Through Realism

The Kashmir conflict started between India and Pakistan after the Maharaja of Kashmir Hari Singh acceded to India - despite it being a Muslim majority area.This research aims to study the history of the Kashmir conflict and the policies adopted by India and Pakistan from a realist perspective.Haleema Bhatti believes that for national interests and state survival, both states have tried their best to maximise their power and dominance in the region.Read the complete article: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/kashmir-conflict-realism/ To submit your articles and research papers, please click here: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/submit-articles/ #Pakistan #India #Kashmir #Pakistani #KashmirConflict #Kashmiris #PakistanIndia #ParadigmShift