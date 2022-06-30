What's new

Understanding the Kashmir Conflict Through Realism

S

Sarosh Ibrahim

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 20, 2020
63
0
42
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The Kashmir conflict started between India and Pakistan after the Maharaja of Kashmir Hari Singh acceded to India - despite it being a Muslim majority area.

This research aims to study the history of the Kashmir conflict and the policies adopted by India and Pakistan from a realist perspective.

Haleema Bhatti believes that for national interests and state survival, both states have tried their best to maximise their power and dominance in the region.

Read the complete article: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/kashmir-conflict-realism/

To submit your articles and research papers, please click here: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/submit-articles/

#Pakistan #India #Kashmir #Pakistani #KashmirConflict #Kashmiris #PakistanIndia #ParadigmShift
 
Sharma Ji

Sharma Ji

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 15, 2020
2,079
-19
1,232
Country
India
Location
India
Sorry to say but, this is quite poorly written but it may help total newcomers and others who have no idea about the conflict but wish to know a bit more about the situation.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

