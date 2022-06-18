What's new

Understanding the Kashmir Conflict - Post August 5 2019 |IPRI

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
2,467
5
6,706
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) has attempted to explain the illegalities behind abrogation of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir's Special Status under Article 370 & 35-A of the Indian constitution.
The government of India has clamped down the rights of the denizens of the valley - stifled freedom of speech & expression, institutionalized state violence against the hapless Kashmiris has exacerbated.






https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1517533549636857857
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
3,063
-35
1,939
Country
India
Location
India
After reading " Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI)"....

I didn't watch the video because know what could be shit report
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

dexter
Indian Occupied Kashmir's mental health crisis
Replies
1
Views
372
El Sidd
El Sidd
khansaheeb
Militancy on the rise again in Kashmir, says Omar Abdullah; recalls promises made by Modi govt
Replies
13
Views
652
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
Signalian
India’s Continued Oppression of the People of Kashmir
Replies
6
Views
697
MultaniGuy
MultaniGuy
P
‘Manufacturing’ Apocalypse In Jammu And Kashmir – OpEd
Replies
0
Views
385
pc_alt
P
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
BJP will occupy "Azad Kashmir" and make it integral part of India, it's our promise: Union minister Jitendra Singh
13 14 15 16 17 18
Replies
268
Views
8K
SuvarnaTeja
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom