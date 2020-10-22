Understanding the Gerasimov Doctrine of 5th Generation War

Bill Longley
Hybrid war according to Gen .Gerasimov is one that looks more like hacking an enemy’s society than attacking it head-on.
We discussed how it was used. Its main objectives and tools. We also discussed foolish Indian propaganda blitz against Pakistan in which India is using black propaganda only to unify against Pakistan and to cover up its fault lines
