Understanding the Climate Crisis in Pakistan ​

Even though right now we are dealing with excessive rains and water, we should also worry that we are heading towards droughts and scarcity of water. Climate change expert, Aisha Khan, who heads the Mountain and Glacier Protection Organization and Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change, sits down with Michelle Mohiyuddin to discuss the effects of global warming on South Asia.



Timecodes:

00:00 – 00:38 Introduction

00:41 – 02:28 Floods in Pakistan

02:29 – 03:40 Our Geographically Vulnerable Location

03:41 – 06:00 Reducing Future Risks

06:01 – 08:13 Regional Diplomacy and Hydro-solidarity

08:14 – 10:08 Collaboration & Research

10:09 – 11:33 Melting of Permafrost

11:34 – 12:00 The Hindu Kush Himalaya River System

12:00 – 15:15 Tipping Points & The Paris Agreement

15:16 – 17:43 Capping Average Global Temperature at 1.5 degree Celcius

17:44 – 20:50 Demand for compensation for Loss & Damages

20:50 – 21:43 Aftermath of Disaster

21:44 – 24:41 Reafforestation

24:42 – 26:32 Complexity in Nature

26:33 – 28:13 Water Scarcity

28:14 – 30:44 National Climate Change Policy

30:45 – 33:03 Food Security

33:00 – 35:58 How Can Citizens Participate

36:04 – 36:31 Conclusion