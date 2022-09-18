What's new

Understanding the Climate Crisis in Pakistan

Understanding the Climate Crisis in Pakistan



Even though right now we are dealing with excessive rains and water, we should also worry that we are heading towards droughts and scarcity of water. Climate change expert, Aisha Khan, who heads the Mountain and Glacier Protection Organization and Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change, sits down with Michelle Mohiyuddin to discuss the effects of global warming on South Asia.

Timecodes:
00:00 – 00:38 Introduction
00:41 – 02:28 Floods in Pakistan
02:29 – 03:40 Our Geographically Vulnerable Location
03:41 – 06:00 Reducing Future Risks
06:01 – 08:13 Regional Diplomacy and Hydro-solidarity
08:14 – 10:08 Collaboration & Research
10:09 – 11:33 Melting of Permafrost
11:34 – 12:00 The Hindu Kush Himalaya River System
12:00 – 15:15 Tipping Points & The Paris Agreement
15:16 – 17:43 Capping Average Global Temperature at 1.5 degree Celcius
17:44 – 20:50 Demand for compensation for Loss & Damages
20:50 – 21:43 Aftermath of Disaster
21:44 – 24:41 Reafforestation
24:42 – 26:32 Complexity in Nature
26:33 – 28:13 Water Scarcity
28:14 – 30:44 National Climate Change Policy
30:45 – 33:03 Food Security
33:00 – 35:58 How Can Citizens Participate
36:04 – 36:31 Conclusion

