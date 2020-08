5G supports higher frequency band, larger carrier bandwidth and more channels, which also puts forward higher demands on analog devices, mainly including ADC/DAC, power amplifier and filter. To support larger carrier bandwidth, ADC/DAC requires higher sampling rate (such as 1GHz). To support frequency above 4GHz and higher power efficiency, power amplifier needs to use GaN materials. The number of filters increases correspondingly with the rapid increase of channels in the base station. Consequently, the volume and weight of the filter should be further reduced by adopting effective methods such as ceramic filter or miniaturization of cavity filter, etc.



The main challenge of analog chipset is lack of industry scale. The output power/efficiency, volume, cost and power consumption of the new power amplifier, and performance of the new filter cannot satisfy commercial requirement of 5G. Especially for RF chipset and terminal chipset integrated with RF front-end, although certain development and production capability have been achieved, further improvement is still needed in terms of industry scale, yield rate, stability and cost-performance. As for millimeter wave band in the future, the industry is required to make greater efforts to meet the higher performance requirements of active and passive component.

