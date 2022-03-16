Understanding Monetary Policy

What does it mean to 'regulate' the money supply?

Suppose an investment opportunity offers you a 12.5 percent return while putting your savings in a bank account will only yield 7.25 percent? What would you choose, keeping the risk factor aside?

"Simply, it is the rate charged by the lender to the borrower for the use of money for a specified period, usually expressed on annual terms."

The ongoing interest rate in Pakistan is 9.75 percent.

4 percent signifies that the scheduled bank is obliged to keep at least 4 percent of cash in its possession while the remaining maximum of 96 percent can float (excess cash reserve). For instance, a CRR ofsignifies that the scheduled bank is obliged to keep at least 4 percent of cash in its possession while the remaining maximum ofcan float ().

The current CRR in Pakistan is 6 percent.

The current SLR in Pakistan is 19 percent for conventional banks and 14 percent for Islamic banks.

Achieving stable output levels Reducing inflation.

Governance, be it of any kind, requires a plan of action with underlying clear objectives and strategies to achieve the former in the face of economic uncertainty (in most cases, especially true for developing nations). A landscape as complex and nuanced as an economy requires several action plans (policies) for its governance. One of them is theA nation's central bank issues a monetary policy quarterly ton a nation's economy. In Pakistan,possesses the sole authority to issue such policies. The State Bank fulfills many roles and responsibilities, and one of them is acting as anandMonetary policies are made available for the public eye on the State Bank's official website, and one should read them to get a better grasp of the economic situation in the next three months. The monetary policy helps baseMoreover, it canThe questions that arise are:Monetary policy is an act of balancing.refers to a binary choice: eitherorthe money supply. Both undersupply and oversupply of money hurt the economy. When the goal is to increase the money supply, it is an(loose) monetary policy. Meanwhile, a(tight) monetary policy decreases the overall money supply.As for the second question, the State Bank employs several instrumentsfor regulating the money supply. We will discuss the three primary instruments and two additional instruments.The three primary tools are:While the other two are:Also known as therate,rate, orrate, the interest rate determines whether to save money or invest it.It results in more money floating into the market instead of sitting idly in a savings bank account. Hence, the increase or expansion in the money supply. Moreover,due to low returns while borrowers will be keener to borrow.Contrarily,This way, large quantities of money seldom float into the market, thus reducing or contracting the money supply. Moreover,due to high returns while lenders will be keener to lend.The State Bank defines the interest rate as:Moreover, in the case of high-interest rates,sees an upward trend since the money owned by local investors does not float in the market during the period. Hence, the market serves as a playground for foreign investors.Open-market operations generally refer to the, such as, that usually get sold in auctions. A more general example of government securities would be thethat interest the general public.According to the State Bank,When the government needs financing, it floats securities in the market. Such securities get conveniently sold since they possess a. A risk-free rate implies that the purchaser of the government-issued financial instrument bears no loss since the government is obliged to return at least the principal amount (or thein financial terminology).When the need for financing vanishes and the government has maintained enough money in its reserves, the government buys back (or repurchases) these securities. It results in an increased money supply.Cash reserve ratio, or simply, is the percentage value ofas governed and prescribed by the State Bank's prudential regulations. It directly affects the bank's lending activities.Hence,On the other hand,Instead of focusing widely on every single economic sector out there, selective credit control, as the name suggests, narrows down its focus on a select bank or several banks catering to a business sector desirable for economic growth or stability, for instance, agriculture or housing.SLR is similar to CRR but goes beyond cash and includes gold reserves and government securities, such as T-Bills.The monetary policy aims to achieve several objectives, such as:Lower interest rates and CRR can benefit entrepreneurs who seek loans to invest in or expand their business, thusA decrease in the money supply through a contractionary monetary policy can reduce inflation - directly linked with the oversupply of money. It also enables theof products and prevents abrupt, frequent changes in product prices.