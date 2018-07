Pakistanophobia is a habit (or I must say a disease) which has taken a heavy toll on the Indian mindset. Everyday there are countless discussions on Indian TV and lengthy articles written by Indian "intellectuals" about Pakistan. This everyday obsession of anti Pakistan vitriol on Indian national media has hypnotised Indian minds. So-called "intellectuals" like Parthasarthy, GC Singh, Arnob Goswami and Swappan Dasgupta are always seen repeating their gospels of Pakistan bashing. This everyday "Pakistan is evil" brainwashing in India has made the common Indian so delusional and arrogant, that they're not ready to listen to any other argument other than the one implanted into their brains.



Things like the lone Indian film star ''beating and killing'' thousands of "Pakistani villains" single-handed in a movie make the ordinary Indian feel high with the narcotic injection of imaginary patriotism. A single Indian film star portraying a soldier with a single stun gun in his hands is often seen killing battalions after battalions of "Pakistan soldiers" in viewer cheering scenes. This has resulted in a tragic loss of logic and reasoning among Indians when it comes to Pakistan.



Most Indians think Pakistan is a country made up of wax. They often dream about an Indian war against Pakistan where India will ultimately "destroy" Pakistan - they dream to see that wax melting with their own eyes! At the same time they think that this dream isn't coming true because the Indian nation is "so high in morality" that it would never attack Pakistan unilaterally. They're made to believe in this "high morality" and are somehow made to feel proud about this at the same time. You see, hypnotised minds do not accept reality and accept everything which has been thrown at them by the Indian establishment and its paid political analysts.



Even visits by foreign diplomats to India are judged by their anti Pakistan rants. Barack Obama's visit to India was considered as a "big failure" a few years ago because he did not condemn or criticise Pakistan in any of his speeches. But Nicholas Sarkozy's visit was considered a "big success" by Indian media because he condemned Pakistan during his press conference. Words of Pakistan bashing are perhaps sweet music to Indian ears and clearly highlights the obsession with Pakistan, even within the corridors of Indian politics.



In India you can quite literally win an election just by having a "Hate Pakistan" policy. Look no further than that genocidal psycho named Modi who literally talks about Pakistan 24 hours a day. How can a country support politicians who openly call for war? How can a country be foolish enough to support corrupt politicians who use that same Hate Pakistan policy to cover up for there own political failures? It shows us that Indians don't really care much for India at all. Instead they seem more obsessed with destroying Pakistan, because that's what they've been taught from birth. Indians are taught from a young age to HATE everything about Pakistan and are also taught that in the future India will have one a final war with Pakistan and "take back what belongs to them". Clearly authentic history is not taught in India...after all this is the same country which thinks Buddha is an Indian, contrary to what Nepalis think.



Often this "Pakistan is evil" deliberations are heard in non political gatherings as well. I recently happened to be at one such gathering where white collared anti Pakistani guests were the majority. Now I'm not using the word Indian patriots here but instead emphasising on the word "anti-Pakistan Indians" as I believe that a true Indian patriot can never be an anti Pakistani.



As I was stuck in that rare and unpleasant company of indoctrinated white collared zombies, I had to be a bit subdued among them, as I was an unwelcome minority in a gathering of clowns who were suffering from a delusion of grandeur. Their focus was on Pakistan and that too the "evil part" which they've been taught since birth. I however could not escape the clutches of the argument.



One of my old acquaintances, whom I unfortunately met there incidentally after a gap of 15 years, initiated the discourse along with his other friends. Considering me as "among his own" he began - "Pakistan is in mess" he said. I replied "yea, of course". He then added, "I pity the people of that country. There is so much of violence, corruption, inflation and mismanagement in that land. Their President is called Mr. 10% and he takes commission on everything. Their army is corrupt, their bureaucrats, their sportsmen everyone is corrupt. Their country is falling apart because of this." After he lowered the pitch of his voice, I got a chance to reply and said, "Yes, but what about India? Is corruption not more rampant in India than in Pakistan? Billions of rupees are being siphoned off every now and then by India's top elite be - Kalmadi Commonwealth, Raja 2G, Chavan Adarsh, Modi IPL, Kargil coffins - these are the most talked about scams everyday, one after another in a single news bulletin!".



He seemed to be a bit annoyed by my reply and said, "Oh Ho who says there is no corruption in the India? But India is such a big economy that this corruption is hardly making any impact on us but corruption in Pakistan is eating up that country." I had to keep his delusional point of view intact and replied, "OK, I understand" in a sarcastic tone. But it seems he was drunk with the hatred of Pakistan that he didn't get my sarcasm at all. He continued further "...and see the inflation there. Everything is so expensive there. Food stuff, medicines, petrol, gas, electricity and everything which matters is expensive. Common people there are finding it too difficult to make their two ends meet." Funny, I had just earlier in the day read about the hunger in India and suicides by Indian farmers. This time I preferred to keep quiet as I knew that the man I was talking to was filthy rich. What would he know about inflation in comparison to his fat income? He was talking about inflation in Pakistan because of his predominantly programmed mind; otherwise things like inflation and poverty would hardly find a place in his cerebral cortex.



Then he went further, "...Pakistan is home to extremism. JamaiteIslami, Jamaat u Dawaa, LeT, Taliban and Al Qaida are controlling that country. Suicide bombings, target killings and gun running is order of the day in that country". This time I couldn't stay quiet and replied, "...what about RSS, Shiv Sena, Bajrang Dal and VHP? What aren't they terrorising people? What about Babri Masjid demolition, Gujrat pogrom, Malegoan blasts, Sikh genocide and the Mumbai riots? What about Raj Thakerey and his bunch of thugs? What about injustices against minorities and Dalits? What about burning alive of Christian missionaries and raping of Christian nuns by Hindu zealots? What about Maoism, Naxalism and North-Eastern insurgencies? Don't you think India is only bound together by its huge ruthless army and faceless paramilitary and above all abject poverty of common masses? Minus the army and paramilitary, India would not sustain for a day!"



This outburst of mine triggered an hysterical reaction from them. They said, "...you are brainwashed anti-Indian bigot. You cannot digest Indian greatness". I replied, "...did I say something wrong or is it that I did not utter anything against Pakistan which made you to feel that I am an anti-Indian? Your parameter of patriotism is inversely proportional to hatred against Pakistan. Let me tell you I am not an Indian but a KASHMIRI and let me add more, I do not care whether India is great or not. To me India is an occupier of my nation and that is it." He in his hysteria cried at me and subsequently was supported by others in the group all in a one go, "...Pakistan Is Khatam! It is in tatters and you are still banking upon that failed nation, come out of this illusion. Pakistan is Khattam accept this".



I replied, "Pakistan is Khattam, sure I'll accept it for your sake. But me accepting this joke wouldn't make that country vanish into thin air. It's your wishful thinking only. I first heard this sentence Pakistan is khattam in 1978 when Bhutto was hanged, and then in 1988 when General Zia died and every now and then I keep hearing this, but to my surprise and to your dismay, Pakistan is still there. It has become a nuclear power instead of vanishing into thin air. It has become an indispensable power for the stability of South Asia. How can you say it's khattam? Is it some ship which will drown into the ocean? It's a country of more than 170 million people living in it - it can't just dissolve into thin air." One of them said, "...it will not drown in the ocean but will disintegrate into smaller countries and this will be the end of Pakistan".



I replied, "Oh really? My father also heard this sentence that Pakistan is finished in 1971 - but now I see two Pakistan's neighbouring you. One in the East and other in the West. Your wishful thinking cannot give you tangible happiness. This state of mind is going to shatter your mental balance so you better wake up and the sooner the better!"



TYPICAL INDIAN SELF-ADULATION AND 'WE ARE GREAT' ARGUMENT: Did we just see Portuguese from Europe occupy our land when there was a clear cut case that they do not belong to the subcontinent. Did we not support the Mukti Bahini when Millions of Bengalis were being slaughtered by Pak army. Did we not liberate Hyderabad when the Razakars of the Nawab were slaughtering the Hindus and trying to declare an Islamic state out of a Hindu Majority kingdom?



TRUE INDIAN REALITY:

(1) Supporting and arming a militant group BEFORE the East Pakistan conflict that had become violent is acceptable to Indians BUT Pakistan's support of an internationally disputed region of Kashmir even AFTER Indian army atrocities against Kashmiris, is an unforgivable sin?



(2) The Muslim Nizam's declaration of an Islamic state over its majority Hindu subjects was so abhorrent that Hyderabad was invaded by India. So why were these heroics not extended to the majority Muslim Kashmiris and their movement for self-determination?



(3) Instead, the Hindu Mahraja's wishes were implemented irrespective of the rebellious majority. A series of legalities were produced that were ultimately denied in all international forums. As a result, Kashmir is still disputed territory according to 150+ countries.



(4) On the other hand, where were the violent Portuguese Razakars? No legal documentation required? No conditional composite dialogues dragging for 60 years? Are the army men from South India not as alien to Kashmir as 5th generation Portuguese were to the Goans? What happened to India's litigious stand and noble preference for diplomacy?



(7) Finally, where were the Razakars in Junagadh? Why was the Nawab's accession to Pakistan not honoured? What happened to India's self-declared supreme morality and even-handedness? Who made India (itself an amalgamation of nations consolidated by the British and conquered by the Muslims) the arbitrator of South Asia's destiny?



And all the morality in the world is India's monopoly. This is your morality:



* India swallowed Junagarh on the basis of a Hindu majority against the wishes of the Nawab



* India swallowed Hyderabad on the basis of a Hindu majority against the wishes of the Nizam



* India conveniently swallowed Kashmir on the basis of the Hindu Maharaja ‘wishes’ irrespective of the Muslim majority’s wishes



* India swallowed the princely state of Bantva-Manavadar and it 26 Muslim villages



* India overran Goa's 4000 Portuguese outposts with 30,000 Indian soldiers



* India annexed Sikkim



* India rampaged through the sacred Sikh Golden Temple and Harminder Sahib in Amritsar with Russian made tanks, murdered hundreds of Sikhs and humiliated its followers



* India's 'secular' government watched while Saffron Hindu terrorists desecrated and destroyed Babri Masjid



* India committed a state-sponsored pogrom in Gujarat murdering over 3000 Muslims including Ehsan Jafri, an ex-Member of Indian Parliament - his arms were chopped off and then lit on fire. Hindu mobs cut opened the wombs of pregnant Muslim women, took out the fetuses and hoisted them on Hindu trishuls.



* India sent her military to Sri Lanka and massacred both the Sinhalese and the Tamils in Velvettiturai and Trincomalee and named its contingent as IPKF (Indian Peace Keeping Force)



* India armed and supported Mukhti Bahini in East Pakistan



* India has always supported “Baluchistan Liberation Army” and related terror outfits to destablise Pakistan and Iran



* India invaded peaceful Siachen Glacier



* India started the South Asian nuclear arms race



* India swallowed Minicoy Islands



* India's current concerns for Afghanistan are so "genuine" that it supported the illegal, immoral and brutal Soviet invasion of Afghanisan in the 80s - the entire free world protested while the India the 'non-aligned democracy' supported the wholesale murder of 2 million Afghans.



* India supported the Northern Alliance against the Pashtun majority but condemns Pakistan for interference?



* India started nuclear provocation by testing nuclear weapons near Pakistan’s border



* India has slaughtered 130,000 innocent civilians in Kashmir



* India continues to stall resolutions with Bangladesh over river boundaries and hundreds of enclaves



* Indian border forces have killed hundreds of Bangladeshi border guards



* India continues to fence the disputed borders with Bangladesh regardless of the Bangladeshi protests



* India maintains a contested boundary with Nepal including 400 square kilometers over the Kalapani River.



* India continues to stall negotiations on the Sir Creek dispute with Pakistan



* India have made bellicose statements about “cold start” wars with both China and Pakistan



* India respected the McMahon line with China but disagreed with the Durand Line between Pakistan and Afghanistan



* India maintains an army of 700,000 soldiers, 5 for each civilian in Kashmir



* India arrested the PRIME MINISTER of Kashmir in 1953 and illegally abolished Kashmir’s 'Sadre-Riyasat'.



* India rejected UN proposals to keep 16,000 troops until plebiscite is held



* Indian forces have raped 9900 women in Kashmir



* India imposed an economic blockade on land-locked Nepal in 1989



* India has encroached on Nepali land on multiple occasions



* India overtly and covertly supported the insurgency against Sri Lanka by LTTE, a nationalist Tamil group in the northern Jaffna region, which kept it politically and economically destabilised for decades



* India interferes in Nepal's internal affairs much to the latter’s discontent



* India murders millions of innocent, helpless female infants



* India suppresses 150 million of its OWN citizens with the world most vicious form of discrimination: CASTE SYSTEM

