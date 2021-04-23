What's new

Understanding China's BRI Impact

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
1,238
-8
2,225
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Understanding China's BRI Impact


Uzair talks to Dr. Ammar A. Malik about his team's recent report on China's Belt and Road Initiative. The report titled "Banking on the Belt and Road: Insights from a new global dataset of 13,427 Chinese development projects" is currently the most in-depth analytical look at BRI projects around the world and is a must-read.

Dr. Malik is Senior Research Scientist at AidData, where he leads the Tracking Underreported Financial Flows program that uses pioneering methods to track and analyze underreported financial flows from non-traditional donors to developing countries.

To read the full report, click the link below:

www.aiddata.org

Publications

www.aiddata.org www.aiddata.org
...


01:30 How has China’s role changed?
08:00 Is China giving loans or aid?
12:30 Is the BRI a strategic masterstroke?
18:00 How does China collateralize loans?
22:30 Why are countries slow to implement BRI project?
30:00 Is Pakistan treated differently by China?

@ghazi52 @araz @The Eagle @The Accountant @That Guy @Irfan Baloch @PanzerKiel @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Imran Khan @PAKISTANFOREVER @waz @Windjammer @WinterFangs @KaiserX @niaz @farok84 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @MastanKhan @krash @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Cookie Monster @Bratva @Foxtrot Alpha @Rafael @Rafi @Trango Towers @TNT @Indus Pakistan @Falcon26 @Norwegian @LeGenD @Iltutmish @notorious_eagle @Akh1112 @mingle @Dazzler @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @Tipu7 @Horus @Ark_Angel @SQ8 @Goenitz @messiach @TaimiKhan @SecularNationalist @farok84 @Blacklight @Meengla @Ahmet Pasha @White and Green with M/S @beijingwalker @Beast @IblinI @FairAndUnbiased @Han Patriot @siegecrossbow @Beidou2020 @Dungeness @GiantPanda @Indos
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

U
‘Firmly and forcefully’: China threatens Australia over Belt and Road decision
Replies
0
Views
229
Uncensored
U
beijingwalker
Turkey-China trade increases as ‘Belt and Road’ project grows, trade volume increased by 44 % in the first three months of 2021
Replies
0
Views
206
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
B
America Should Bet on Bangladesh
Replies
13
Views
429
Bilal9
Bilal9
Dalit
Khalid Zaka: The conflict within capitalism and the choices for Pakistan
Replies
5
Views
321
Dalit
Dalit
striver44
Myanmar Pulls Swiss Firm to Scrutinize China’s BRI Project
Replies
0
Views
356
striver44
striver44

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom