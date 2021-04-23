Understanding China's BRI Impact

Uzair talks to Dr. Ammar A. Malik about his team's recent report on China's Belt and Road Initiative. The report titled "Banking on the Belt and Road: Insights from a new global dataset of 13,427 Chinese development projects" is currently the most in-depth analytical look at BRI projects around the world and is a must-read.



Dr. Malik is Senior Research Scientist at AidData, where he leads the Tracking Underreported Financial Flows program that uses pioneering methods to track and analyze underreported financial flows from non-traditional donors to developing countries.



To read the full report, click the link below:

01:30

How has China’s role changed?

08:00 Is China giving loans or aid?

12:30 Is the BRI a strategic masterstroke?

18:00 How does China collateralize loans?

22:30 Why are countries slow to implement BRI project?

30:00 Is Pakistan treated differently by China?

