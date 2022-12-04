Underground wastewater treatment plants help make Chinese city's water clearer

When I was a child, every river, canal and lake in Beijing was so polluted covering with toxic chemical foam, people can not even see water cause it's totally covered by garbage. you smelled the rivers before you can see them cause they all stinked to the heavens. Back then Beijing also suffered severe water shortage and many rivers ran dry.Now Beijing is flowing with clean rivers, canals and lakes everywhere, water is plentiful, waters are all very clean and many rivers you can see through to the bottom. The change is just mindblowing.Beijing