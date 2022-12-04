What's new

Underground wastewater treatment plants help make Chinese city's water clearer

When I was a child, every river, canal and lake in Beijing was so polluted covering with toxic chemical foam, people can not even see water cause it's totally covered by garbage. you smelled the rivers before you can see them cause they all stinked to the heavens. Back then Beijing also suffered severe water shortage and many rivers ran dry.

Now Beijing is flowing with clean rivers, canals and lakes everywhere, water is plentiful, waters are all very clean and many rivers you can see through to the bottom. The change is just mindblowing.

Beijing
f4eff66ac97c44dcb21c86eb9671e16a.jpeg

5f3b7ccde4b0473e7f882eb2.jpeg

chmkkv-oq1silqv8aan8jrt8xtkaafa3qpylsiaa3w-045-jpg.709984

调整大小 6369b12ee4b0180245c1ce5d.jpeg

调整大小 b23f1431de4d4a83a660f6bc18345794.jpg.jpg

调整大小 1658286720325992.jpg
rBABDGKqhMWAMGn1AAAAAAAAAAA694.1200x702.jpg

ffa3b3f05be6c810f0e28e7ccdcbaaf4-jpg.709986

40972-Forbidden-City.jpg

7a32b08bly1h2qa6zyc1mj21900u0qfy.jpg

调整大小 9991821.jpg
 
Chinese leaders make policies with an eye for the future of 10 years, 20 years even 50 years, US politicians never look beyond the 4 years election time frame.

World's largest scale of construction, China $75 billion water diversion project benefits hundreds of millions people

World's largest scale of construction, China $75 billion water diversion project benefits hundreds of millions people The South-to-North Water Diversion Project is a key strategic infrastructure project for China to alleviate water shortage in its northern provinces. With its eastern, central...
defence.pk
 
More important to know is how the change happened
 

