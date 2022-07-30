What's new

Under MODS Nose, Indian Sells Samosas & Parathas on Pakistan Defense Forum

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
39,634
176
145,139
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Some years back, Indian Air Force display team, Surya Kiran was invited to the China airshow, which was exclusively covered by Western journalists and military aviation magazines like Air Forces Monthly. However, everyone present at the event was dismayed by the fact that the IAF which also had stalls at the China airshow, instead of selling/distributing memorabilia or artefacts relating to the Indian air force or armed forces, were busy selling Sarees and scarfs. !!!
Now coming to this forum namely called Pakistan Defense Forum is being systematically turned into something of a Slumdog Street Gazette.....and it's happening in the full knowledge of the PDF Admins and Mods. One Indian member who is on a mission to turn this forum into a village gossip has been reported by several members for posting threads of no value .
This is his latest contribution.....just look at his history of opening half a dozen threads on daily basis.
Some quality control is over due.

https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/indi...ano-made-inr100-crore-through-exports.747836/
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
11,847
174
23,944
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Windjammer said:
Some years back, Indian Air Force display team, Surya Kiran was invited to the China airshow, which was exclusively covered by Western journalists and military aviation magazines like Air Forces Monthly. However, everyone present at the event was dismayed by the fact that the IAF which also had stalls at the China airshow, instead of selling/distributing memorabilia or artefacts relating to the Indian air force or armed forces, were busy selling Sarees and scarfs. !!!
Now coming to this forum namely called Pakistan Defense Forum is being systematically turned into something of a Slumdog Street Gazette.....and it's happening in the full knowledge of the PDF Admins and Mods. One Indian member who is on a mission to turn this forum into a village gossip has been reported by several members for posting threads of no value .
This is his latest contribution.....just look at his history of opening half a dozen threads on daily basis.
Some quality control is over due.

https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/indi...ano-made-inr100-crore-through-exports.747836/
Click to expand...
They do have an obsession to be fair: :lol:
1659202913507.png
 
Valar.

Valar.

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 29, 2017
3,415
-6
8,161
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Indians consider themselves to be global citizens in which they have the right to talk about anyone and everyone in their own Indian way all day everyday. But others are not allowed to discuss India related things because it's a 'image' problem. But even if you do try, they would still be diverting the topic to your country and discussing it all day till the time you give up and Indians go back to being global citizens again and discuss other countries/people/politics etc.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
39,634
176
145,139
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
INDIAPOSITIVE said:
aww

agreed, how dare an indian post positive news?one should only be allowed to post rape /communalism /suicide related threads on PDF

what rules are being broken exactly?
Click to expand...
LOL.... Tell us all day long X indian is better than Bill Gates, Red carpet for Indian trained cadets.... However as for Pakistan.... Mobile Tower has been damaged by some miscreants.... How desparate can one get.
 
INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
8,348
-19
10,030
Country
India
Location
India
Windjammer said:
LOL.... Tell us all day long X indian is better than Bill Gates, Red carpet for Indian trained cadets.... However as for Pakistan.... Mobile Tower has been damaged by some miscreants.... How desparate can one get.
Click to expand...
dude you are literally begging mod's to shut a samosa thread down one can see who's insecure and desperate do you see me bash pakistani's or speak of religion ? do tell me how are your suicide threads better than my positive threads?

lastofthepatriots said:
It’s positive but how is selling samosas related to defence of Pakistan or even India for that matter?
Click to expand...

PDF is not just a defence forum social /economy are also being discussed here Bikano is in an indian brand idk why he is feeling so insecure lol
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
39,634
176
145,139
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
INDIAPOSITIVE said:
dude you are literally begging mod's to shut a samosa thread down one can see who's insecure and desperate do you see me bash pakistani's or speak of religion ? do tell me how are your suicide threads better than my positive threads?
Click to expand...
Get a life... No one is talking about one thread.... And obviously it's you who needs a voice so you can tell every one about anything and everything that is happening in India or may happen in next ten years.
As for suicide threads... Guess who are we discussing on a defence forum.... Here's a clue.... People in Uniforms.
 
INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
8,348
-19
10,030
Country
India
Location
India
Windjammer said:
Get a life... No one is talking about one thread.... And obviously it's you who needs a voice so you can tell every one about anything and everything that is happening in India or may happen in next ten years.
As for suicide threads...
Click to expand...
as an indian i post india related threads ,don't the Chinese/American /other members do the same?
Windjammer said:
Guess who are we discussing on a defence forum.... Here's a clue.... People in Uniforms.
Click to expand...
PDF is not just a defence forum

defence.pk

Kerala: Pastor and three others arrested for trafficking 12 minor girls under the guise of running an orphanage

India rape capital of the world, perversion at its worst:- https://www.opindia.com/2022/07/trafficking-racket-busted-in-kerala-police-arrest-pastor-recue-12-minors/ Kerala: Pastor and three others arrested for trafficking 12 minor girls under the guise of running an orphanage According to...
defence.pk

After ‘Boycott Muslims’ Call Comes VHP Threat of Killings, ‘Will Repeat Gujarat if Situation Demands’

Organisers of the Manesar ‘boycott Muslims’ event say Hindus need to arm themselves and prepare for war, and claim the Modi government is giving them moral support. Manesar (Haryana): Just a week before Eid, more than 300 Hindutva activists – including members of the Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu...
defence.pk
defence.pk

India: BTech Student Found Dead After Father Gets Text Saying 'Guztakh-e-Nabi ki Ek hi Saja, Sar Tan se Juda'

The only effective way of solving the minorities problem is population exchange. Until that is done, even with the creation of Pakistan, the problem of majority vs minority will remain in India. Transfer of minorities is the only lasting remedy for communal peace. - BR Ambedkar @AUz @Areesh...
defence.pk

Skin-lightening creams face heat in India

https://asiatimes.com/2020/06/skin-lightening-creams-face-heat-in-india/ The worldwide debate about racism in the wake of the murder of George Floyd last month in the US has put India’s fairness cream industry in the spotlight, with some players either withdrawing or rebranding their products...
defence.pk

would you rather we discuss the threads above over a food related thread?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
  • Locked
China may sell Pakistan hypersonic weapon to counter Indian S-400: Analyst
2
Replies
20
Views
2K
The Eagle
The Eagle
PDF
Featured Militarization of Indian Ocean and its Implications on Pakistan
Replies
14
Views
5K
Tomcats
Tomcats
zulu
Pakistan’s Indian Submarine Interception The Importance of the Country’s Navy
Replies
8
Views
2K
zulu
zulu
scope
Was Coronavirus an Engineered Biological Attack on China by America
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
121
Views
21K
Oldman1
O
D
THE FUTURE OF INDIA'S DEFENSE EXPORTS
Replies
1
Views
1K
dani958
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom