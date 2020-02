I hope everyone noticed some major developments in the last few days .



India is slowly slipping into one embarrassment after another.



Following developments are either in favour of Pakistan or an embarrassment for India:



UN chief in Pakistan was all praise for Pakistan. He supported and appreciated our role in Afghan issue and openly demanded India accepts UN resolution on Kashmir. He pretty much stated Pakistan’s point of view.



Trump delisted India and took away trade concessions. This will impact India’s economy especially in these troubled times.



Trump refused to endorse free trade agreement. Something India desperately wants and he declared that India is treating the USA unfairly . Meanwhile Americans will pocket billions from Infia in arm deals.



Refusing entry to British MP and making a mockery out of democratic credentials. She instead showed up in Pakistan and have sided with our position completely. Upon her return she plans to debate her treatment in British parliament. Many skeletons will come out of the closet.





FATF is not going to change anything for Pakistan. So much of Indian pressure to get us black listed. Total failure of India here.



Afghanistan peace deal is ready and country is in shambles. No one is willing to accept election results except Ghani. Infact a parallel government is being set up by the rivals . India as usual is thrown away like a banana peel.... no one is asking or consulting with Indians on any issues.





Turkey is going to officially sign up for CPEC .



mans the most important Delhi elections and embarrassing defeat for BJP.



Modi with his 48 inch pure steel chest must be feeling small and weak......

But then again he is a complete baigharat ...

