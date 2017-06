The CBI’s decision to go after NDTV and its founders – while ignoring cases against the Adanis, Ambanis and other powerful businesses despite serious evidence – doesn’t bode well for the agency.







they had taken on much lower interest rates than otherwise applicable , thereby causing a loss of Rs 48 crore to the bank. No one is above the law, NDA minister Venkaiah Naidu, claimed. But is that really so?



Does the CBI, under Narendra Modi’s government, make no concessions when it comes to dealing with corruption or criminal misdemeanours of powerful people?



Far more substantive allegations of corruption than those made against the Roys have been pending with the CBI for many years.



Last year, 40 of India’s biggest energy companies were investigated by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for the over-invoicing of imported coal and in the process siphoning off thousands of crores of public money outside the country. In March 2016, the DRI, after a year-long investigation, sent an alert to 50-odd customs establishments all over India detailing the modus operandi of the over-invoicing of imports of coal from Indonesia by power companies. The DRI claimed that electricity-generating companies were availing of “higher tariff compensation based on the artificially inflated cost of the imported coal.” The scam was estimated at over Rs 30,000 crore.



Among those under the scanner were six firms belonging to the Adani group (Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Adani Power Rajasthan Ltd, Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd, Adani Wilmar Ltd and Vyom Trade Link), two firms part of Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group led by Anil Ambani (Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Rosa Power Supply Co Ltd), two companies of the Essar group promoted by the Ruia family and JSW Steel Ltd, a company promoted by Sajjan Jindal.



The DRI claimed to have collected substantive evidence of how these companies had created layers of invoicing between Indonesia and India – intermediary firms were floated in Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai and other locations – to inflate the price of coal in official billing documents. While the original coal price was remitted to the shipper in Indonesia, the overvalued component was parked abroad. The total amount thus siphoned off between 2010 and 2015 was estimated to be around Rs 30,000 crore.





It was a double whammy for the common man. Most of these energy companies operate with finances raised from the markets and public sector banks. So the money parked abroad inevitably belongs to the people. Moreover, inflated costs are passed on to power consumers by way of higher tariffs. Every month, consumers are coughing up more for electricity bills then they actually should be.

India’s premier investigative agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation, on Monday raided the residence of NDTV co-founders , Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy. The case against Roys is that some eight years ago a private bank, ICICI, settled a loan that, thereby causing a loss of Rs 48 crore to the bank. No one is above the law, NDA minister Venkaiah Naidu, claimed. But is that really so?Does the CBI, under Narendra Modi’s government, make no concessions when it comes to dealing with corruption or criminal misdemeanours of powerful people?It was a double whammy for the common man. Most of these energy companies operate with finances raised from the markets and public sector banks. So the money parked abroad inevitably belongs to the people. Moreover, inflated costs are passed on to power consumers by way of higher tariffs. Every month, consumers are coughing up more for electricity bills then they actually should be.

Wasn’t this enough evidence for the CBI to start an investigation? What constitutes public interest – the Roys’ loan, which they have already settled, or thousands of crores of public money being siphoned off abroad?