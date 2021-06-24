What's new

Under Dynamic Leadership of Imran Khan & General Bajwa Indian Army Fatalities in Kashmir are at an All Time Low

In Year 2021 Indian army deaths in Kashmir due to militancy are at an all time low with only a handful Indian soldier dying due to militancy

As compared to that Pakistani deaths due to militancy are reaching new heights in Balochistan

Who is responsible for these failures and when exactly they would be held responsible for these failures?
 
Well this defensive approach isn't working well. With all the IK's Kashmir, Hindutva narrative, it just goes to deaf ears, he ain't getting nobel peace prize at this pace. The west is more concerned about China and Uighurs than Kashmiri's, the Indian narrative has always been dominant in the west and now it is even getting promoted in the ME(yoga day etc). Hum, kuch nahi kartay tou waisay he badnaam hai, agar badnaami hi hamara muqadar hai, tou why not we should do what we are alleged for. Full offensive mode, the main Indian cities should feel the heat what we are going through. Only then they will start to talk and stop their dogs bombing our cities.
 
Pak is tied down via FATF, IMF, trade/investment in $ etc....

Hence, the Taliban victory in Afganistan is the way out for the time being to go100% on the proxy terrorists.....

The earlier the China-Russia axis can establish their parallel and alternative international financing, trade and investment mechanisms the better...
 
In Year 2021 Indian army deaths in Kashmir due to militancy are at an all time low with only a handful Indian soldier dying due to militancy

As compared to that Pakistani deaths due to militancy are reaching new heights in Balochistan

Who is responsible for these failures and when exactly they would be held responsible for these failures?
What do you mean to say? Are you saying pakistan was supporting arm struggle in kashmir and now it has stopped? Pakistan should support kashmir politically diplomatically socially but not militarily. If Pakistan engages militarily then be prepared for war with Endia. Are you ready?
 
