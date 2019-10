the first major rail transport network was built by the British after 1880s and over 100 years later Pakistan is still using the same British network. We did not add even 5 miles extra.





the second major overhaul of the rail network 140 years after the British laid the tracks is about to be carried out by Chinese.





most of the road network again was laid by the British. Since then the national motorway project is bringing dawn of new age but again this is mostly being done by Chinese under CPEC.

Something for all Pakistani's to think, reflect and learn.What are we good for? Teaching and singing virtues of Islam and bragging about our desi culture while crying out it is under threat?