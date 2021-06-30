Under Biden, Pakistan and the US face a dilemma about the breadth of their relationship

If USA leaves afghanistan and pak can calm afghanistan down pak can be care free about of western boarder like we were in late 1990s to early 2000s.

Now because of india, pak western boarder is hot, all of leaders of insurgency are in afghanistan OPENLY supported by both india and a so called afghan govt..the intensity is fizzling out ..



IMO USA lost afghanistan because it listened more to india rather then pakistan



How can one hope for pakistan full support if the afghan govt DOESNT EVEN RECOGNIZE PAKISTAN AND CLAIM OFF IT AS ITS OWN