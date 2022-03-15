What's new

Undeniable proof that the "residential palace" of the Kurdish businessman in Erbil had anything but civilian use

QWECXZ

QWECXZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2010
2,509
-3
4,277
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
1647340752823.png



Notice the deep layers of concrete beneath the grass:
1647340733954.png


Aerial view of where the missile has hit (the middle arrow):
1647340850481.png
 
Blue In Green

Blue In Green

FULL MEMBER
Nov 30, 2016
1,741
0
3,300
Country
United States
Location
United States
QWECXZ said:
View attachment 824251


Notice the deep layers of concrete beneath the grass:
View attachment 824250

Aerial view of where the missile has hit (the middle arrow):
View attachment 824254
Click to expand...

Looks to be that IRGC missile forces used a mixture of HE warheads and FAE (fuel, air explosive) warheads to achieve the desired result of near total annihilation (save for the super-structure). Several direct hits to the complex, practically on-top of each other have been noted. if anyone was in this place during the strike. They're undoubtedly dead due to the vacuum affects of the FAE bombs alone. Curious as to what else was targeted though. 6-12 missiles were fired so the target bank was most likely much more comprehensive.

Very astute work for Iranian ISR in Iraq. they were able to ascertain and correctly conclude that this structure was indeed a well fortified Mossad compound disguised as a mansion (lol).

Sad to see Iran didn't resort to higher-tier weapons such as the Khorammshahr or a heavier missiles but the end result was catastrophic for the Israelis this time around.

Hopefully Iran will obliterate many other Israeli assets within Iraq in the coming weeks and months.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Stranagor
Sex, lies and trade deals: how a businessman bribed half the US navy
Replies
1
Views
453
northeast
N
beijingwalker
US military releases videos of August drone strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians, including seven children
Replies
0
Views
211
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Sineva
The Looming Threat of a Nuclear Crisis with Iran
Replies
5
Views
655
K_Bin_W
K
beijingwalker
Night Stalker MH-60 Black Hawk Lost In Successful Raid That Killed ISIS Leader In Syria (Updated)
2 3
Replies
35
Views
1K
Shakuni Mama
S
aziqbal
Syria/Russia: 12 Civilians Dead in Idlib Artillery Attacks
Replies
6
Views
305
ZeEa5KPul
ZeEa5KPul

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom