These activists are linked to a prominent new rights campaign called the Pashtun Tahaffuz (Protection) Movement (PTM)

"It has taken us almost 15 years of suffering and humiliation to gather courage to speak up, and to spread awareness about how the military trampled our constitutional rights through both direct action and a policy of support for the militants," said Manzoor Pashteen, the top leader of the PTM.

How 9/11 put the Taliban into Pakistan

But the Afghan Taliban did not cross the border alone. Militants from a complex array of different groups poured into the tribal region and some were far more hostile to the Pakistani state.



As violence spread, Pakistan was caught "between an inclination to fight militant forces and yet having to partner with some to strengthen its future bargaining position", said Ayesha Siddiqa, a security analyst and author of the book Military Inc: Inside Pakistan's Military Economy.

'The Taliban and the military are doing the same thing'

During the first phase of that relationship, local youths joined the militants' ranks in their hundreds, thereby causing tribal rivalries to seep into the militant network. This was reflected in subsequent factional wars.

One such assassination in North Waziristan in July 2007 is emblematic of how militants were able to subjugate the tribes.