Unconfirmed - Unknown Drone Crashed in Mian Channo

Mar 26, 2015
The Eagle said:
Seen more videos. It is a small size drone.
Click to expand...
Can you share?

From the pictures above it looks pretty big to me. Reasons:
A. the size of the crater is pretty big for something small/slow.
B. In one of the pictures you can see the circular part in comparison to a person. This part seems to be around 0.5 m in diameter at least. No small drone has a circular part/bulkhead of that size.

in my opinion we are seeing only part of the wreckage.
 
Jan 24, 2020
1646839137623.png

1646839175455.png
 
Oct 15, 2015
Few screen-grabs. Can't share videos. However, compared it with the size of men around. All videos are from same site so I wouldn't ignore other opinion that it could be one of wreckage only. Lets wait for it.
Screenshot_2022-03-09-20-20-19-91_6012fa4d4ddec268fc5c7112cbb265e7.jpg Screenshot_2022-03-09-20-20-09-09_6012fa4d4ddec268fc5c7112cbb265e7.jpg
 

