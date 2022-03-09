Unconfirmed - Unknown Drone Crashed in Mian Channo

News on TV
PAF jet crashed on a hotel near mian channu civilian casualties feared
I pray For no casualties, any news on what jet It was?News on TV
if its a drone it could be Multan, Bahawalpur as well.If true, nearest could be Rafiqui/Shorkot.
Yes. I was looking into Fighter Jet reference. Hopefully, there are no casualties and it is just a drone.if its a drone it could be Multan, Bahawalpur as well.
Can you share?Seen more videos. It is a small size drone.
Call me conspiracy theorist but that looks like an exhaust.
