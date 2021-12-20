Unconfirmed reports of local Taliban commander protesting attack on TTP by destroying portion of Pakistan border fence

The Afghan Taliban tore down a section of the fencing put up by Pakistan at the cost of billions of rupees in "retaliation" for strikes against TTP targets in Nangarhar. This was done on the same day when Pakistan was hosting a multitude of Muslim countries to plead before the world to release aid for the Afghan people (in other words finance the reign of the Afghan Taliban regime). Think about the morale and the mental state of the soldiers manning this infrastructure as their leaders appease the enemies they are guarding Pakistan's borders against and lobby on their behalf. Would they want to fight without having any consideration for their lives? After Bajwa Sahab's let's bury the past and move on to India, the manifestation of Bajwa doctrine before the Afghan Taliban is in full swing as well.Bajwa Doctrine: A "strategic" framework where bending over backward to appease your country's enemies forms the central plank of ensuring the safety and security of Pakistanis.It is another case that even such pathetic cowardice is not able to secure the safety of Pakistanis.