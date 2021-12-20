What's new

Unconfirmed reports of local Taliban commander protesting attack on TTP by destroying portion of Pakistan border fence

Pak Nationalist

Pak Nationalist

FULL MEMBER
Jul 4, 2021
603
2
773
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
The Afghan Taliban tore down a section of the fencing put up by Pakistan at the cost of billions of rupees in "retaliation" for strikes against TTP targets in Nangarhar. This was done on the same day when Pakistan was hosting a multitude of Muslim countries to plead before the world to release aid for the Afghan people (in other words finance the reign of the Afghan Taliban regime). Think about the morale and the mental state of the soldiers manning this infrastructure as their leaders appease the enemies they are guarding Pakistan's borders against and lobby on their behalf. Would they want to fight without having any consideration for their lives? After Bajwa Sahab's let's bury the past and move on to India, the manifestation of Bajwa doctrine before the Afghan Taliban is in full swing as well.

Bajwa Doctrine: A "strategic" framework where bending over backward to appease your country's enemies forms the central plank of ensuring the safety and security of Pakistanis.

It is another case that even such pathetic cowardice is not able to secure the safety of Pakistanis.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1472984802915667971
 
Last edited:
HalfMoon

HalfMoon

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2018
3,859
-2
4,865
Country
India
Location
India
Pak Nationalist said:
The Afghan Taliban tore down a section of the fencing put up by Pakistan at the cost of billions of rupees in "retaliation" for strikes against TTP targets in Nangarhar. This was done on the same day when Pakistan was hosting a multitude of Muslim countries to plead before the world to release aid for the Afghan people (in other words finance the reign of the Afghan Taliban regime). After Bajwa Sahab's let's bury the past and move on to India, the manifestation of Bajwa doctrine before the Afghan Taliban is in full swing as well.

Bajwa Doctrine: A "strategic" framework where bending over backward to appease your country's enemies forms the central plank of ensuring the safety and security of Pakistanis.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1472984802915667971
Click to expand...
Unity of Pashtuns is inevitable. You cannot forcibly separate people with artificial boundaries. Didn't work in Germany and will not work here.
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
1,679
0
1,432
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistani media is slowly becoming like Indian at this point and this was not even reported by any media and wait for the goons of this place to run with this shxt as if this is gospel which is clearly a fake news...

PDF'ers have been eating nothing but fake news and don't even have the hayaa to say you know what this is just juvenile shxt and intellectually childish but the donkeys will eat this up watch
1640024672243.png
 
SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
36,306
429
77,803
Country
United States
Location
United States
Pakistan only influences the main leadership in Kabul. The smaller commanders are as hostile to Pakistan based upon tribal loyalties as was the Afghan some 30 years ago. A smarter leadership would repair the fence and close the Afghan border until this is done citing security issues. So any damage to fences and basically Afghanistan starves to death.
Back channels convey to Afghanistan to hand over the intelligence chief or execute him in main Kabul.


However, that isn’t doable unless a smart, cohesive and confident leadership is abound.
 
Pak Nationalist

Pak Nationalist

FULL MEMBER
Jul 4, 2021
603
2
773
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Pak Nationalist said:
The Afghan Taliban tore down a section of the fencing put up by Pakistan at the cost of billions of rupees in "retaliation" for strikes against TTP targets in Nangarhar. This was done on the same day when Pakistan was hosting a multitude of Muslim countries to plead before the world to release aid for the Afghan people (in other words finance the reign of the Afghan Taliban regime). After Bajwa Sahab's let's bury the past and move on to India, the manifestation of Bajwa doctrine before the Afghan Taliban is in full swing as well.

Bajwa Doctrine: A "strategic" framework where bending over backward to appease your country's enemies forms the central plank of ensuring the safety and security of Pakistanis.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1472984802915667971
Click to expand...
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1472990652610842636

Fighting you (Pakistan army) excites us as much as fighting the Yahood. There were members whose loyalty to pan Islamism trumps that to their own state (they are closet anti statists, carry the same mindset as hizb ul tehreer, and have no place for an independent Pakistani identity in their worldview). This lot was rationalizing for the Talib spokesman's statement on the nature of the Pakistani system of governance and law. They would not raise an eyebrow on this either. For them shariat trumps Pakistan and anyone talking about it is on the right. These are the Taliban apologists amongst us. The loss of thousands of Pakistani lives has still not had an influence on their rigid worldview that is devoid of reorienting even after coming across mountains of evidence that there is no room for such ideas in the 21st century.
 
SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
36,306
429
77,803
Country
United States
Location
United States
Battlion25 said:
Pakistani media is slowly becoming like Indian at this point and this was not even reported by any media and wait for the goons of this place to run with this shxt as if this is gospel which is clearly a fake news...

PDF'ers have been eating nothing but fake news and don't even have the hayaa to say you know what this is just juvenile shxt and intellectually childish but the donkeys will eat this up watch
Click to expand...
Pakistani media was reporting a car being run by water as a miracle and showing Jinnat experiences. Great benchmark
 
Pak Nationalist

Pak Nationalist

FULL MEMBER
Jul 4, 2021
603
2
773
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
SQ8 said:
Pakistan only influences the main leadership in Kabul. The smaller commanders are as hostile to Pakistan based upon tribal loyalties as was the Afghan some 30 years ago. A smarter leadership would repair the fence and close the Afghan border until this is done citing security issues. So any damage to fences and basically Afghanistan starves to death.
Back channels convey to Afghanistan to hand over the intelligence chief or execute him in main Kabul.


However, that isn’t doable unless a smart, cohesive and confident leadership is abound.
Click to expand...
If the central taliban leadership that we can influence does not have any control over the field commanders in the lands bordering ours, what use is that leadership to us to begin with? This is the right question we must be asking instead.
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
1,679
0
1,432
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
SQ8 said:
Pakistani media was reporting a car being run by water as a miracle and showing Jinnat experiences. Great benchmark
Click to expand...
PDF is becoming even worse and I fear for the future prospects of Pakistani intellectuals we are hitting the alarming rate at this point... If we don't stop this we could rach a disasterous indian level where we will lose all of our credibility and fake news going viral in our communities and having a severe consequences on the communal level..

Op has even mixed alot of stuff together even intermixing two entities in different posts and what not.. creating confusion on purpose on top of the fake news he shared
 
Pak Nationalist

Pak Nationalist

FULL MEMBER
Jul 4, 2021
603
2
773
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
HalfMoon said:
Unity of Pashtuns is inevitable. You cannot forcibly separate people with artificial boundaries. Didn't work in Germany and will not work here.
Click to expand...
Why should we not unite Punjabis taking East Punjab, Haryana, Kapurthala, etc.? having said that, I would not allow you to hijack this thread with such digressions that have an obvious ulterior motive. No response to your comments on this thread from me.
 
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

SENIOR MEMBER
May 2, 2011
7,510
1
11,426
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Pak Nationalist said:
If the central taliban leadership that we can influence does not have any control over the field commanders in the lands bordering ours, what use is that leadership to us to begin with? This is the right question we must be asking instead.
Click to expand...
I don't believe this to be true. They are all in constant communication. TTP is a wing of IEA.

They are free roaming in Afghanistan, they are not held accountable by their senior leadership and are most likely taking orders.

Get the drones in the sky.
 
SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
36,306
429
77,803
Country
United States
Location
United States
Pak Nationalist said:
If the central taliban leadership that we can influence does not have any control over the field commanders in the lands bordering ours, what use is that leadership to us to begin with? This is the right question we must be asking instead.
Click to expand...
That is always the case when a loose insurgent coalition comes to power. They normally don’t last long unless the formalize with the same structure and procedures as the existing state. Unless Taliban adopt the same structure, bureaucracy and LE structure they will remain a collection of mini warlords with their temperaments.
Battlion25 said:
PDF is becoming even worse and I fear for the future prospects of Pakistani intellectuals we are hitting the alarming rate at this point... If we don't stop this we could rach a disasterous indian level where we will lose all of our credibility and fake news making fitna and going viral
Click to expand...
Too late - already there. PDF is actually still diluted versus the media but if the majority of members are of the same level and prefer such sources one can either axe the members posting the content and have 20 people that talk sense or have 200 of which only 10% talk sense. It reflects what Pakistan is in general.
This source however has been somewhat accurate on and off.
 
Pak Nationalist

Pak Nationalist

FULL MEMBER
Jul 4, 2021
603
2
773
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Battlion25 said:
Pakistani media is slowly becoming like Indian at this point and this was not even reported by any media and wait for the goons of this place to run with this shxt as if this is gospel which is clearly a fake news...

PDF'ers have been eating nothing but fake news and don't even have the hayaa to say you know what this is just juvenile shxt and intellectually childish but the donkeys will eat this up watch
View attachment 802249
Click to expand...
Forget about that. The attack on a FEDERAL MINISTER by the Taliban (they had black flags, did not seem to belong to any political party) in Dara Adamkhel was not even reported as aggressively as it should have. There was literally no mentioning of the suicide attack on the ANP candidate in Bajaur yesterday where 2 people died and 4 are critically injured. The MUSBAT REPORTING mantra of PDF's favorite General Goebbels Asif Ghafoor has been wholly adopted by the media which is being completely managed by the deep state. The end loser in all this is Pakistan. Another conduit of public accountability, pointing at flaws, asking tough questions, and acting as a pressure group/agent for positive change has been blunted successfully by the insecure and generally incompetent deep state.
 
HalfMoon

HalfMoon

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2018
3,859
-2
4,865
Country
India
Location
India
Peaceful Civilian said:
It has more to do with Imran Khan, & his soft corner for afghan mujahideen.
Afghans are namak harams. Can't expect any better but people still believes in Ummah & chummah!.
Click to expand...
Today Afghanistan is being ruled by Taliban and not by Indian lackey Northern Alliance.

Taliban are Pushtuns and friends of Pakistan.

You should know that Pakistan has more Pushtuns than Afghanistan.

A day is not far way when both Pakistan and Afghanistan will form a union.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 3, Guests: 5)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom