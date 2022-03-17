Unconfirmed: Quetta schools closed as threat of “APS Style” attack was intercepted

jus_chillin
Schools in Quetta to remain closed on Friday & Saturday after intelligence intercepted Iran-based militants planning an APS type terrorist attack on schools in Quetta. Security SOPs are being reviewed. Schools will reopen on Monday with new security SOPs in place..
