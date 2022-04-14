What's new

Unconfirmed: Gov thinking about banning Twitter

ahaider97

Oct 15, 2021
Both Twitter and Facebook should be banned, these social media sites have cause civil unrest in countries before, we can't afford it. I guarantee that sectarianism in Pakistan will go down more than 50% only if people stopped sharing provocative video clips every few months. Every other month someone is calling to hang someone on social media. This is the best opportunity to end this menace before it leads to something bad. WhatsApp and Facebook are the main culprits behind rising hate in India, people in this region are not responsible with their SM usage. We need Chinese style censorship, before things go way out of hand.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Jul 24, 2021
ahaider97 said:
Both Twitter and Facebook should be banned, these social media sites have cause civil unrest in countries before, we can't afford it. I guarantee that sectarianism in Pakistan will go down more than 50% only if people stopped sharing provocative video clips every few months. Every other month someone is calling to hang someone on social media. This is the best opportunity to end this menace before it leads to something bad. WhatsApp and Facebook are the main culprits behind rising hate in India, people in this region are not responsible with their SM usage. We need Chinese style censorship, before things go way out of hand.
this I agree with, ban SM and replace it with a Pakistani version of it
we shouldn't have Facebook, twitter, etc controlled by the west and all the info going to the west
there should be a Pakistani company censored by GOP to stop anti- social elements like criminals, hate speech
these SM sites also play a nasty role in times of civil unrest that west uses to its advantage - look at ME and civil wars
SM played a big role in civil unrest
 
Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

Nov 7, 2019
Sainthood 101 said:
this I agree with, ban SM and replace it with a Pakistani version of it
....... and put it under ISPR's control if Marayam Nawaz does not have time to over see it.

90% percent of so called news channels are already filtering out public demonstrations by a certain political entity. Now shutting down twitter should be next logical step.
 
A

ahaider97

Oct 15, 2021
Sainthood 101 said:
this I agree with, ban SM and replace it with a Pakistani version of it
we shouldn't have Facebook, twitter, etc controlled by the west and all the info going to the west
there should be a Pakistani company censored by GOP to stop anti- social elements like criminals, hate speech and people
A new and independent public institution should be formed to transparently monitor social media. This institution should have something similar to a constitution and should not be answerable to the government. It's working and SOPs should be transparent. And the goal should be to prevent the spread of hate, misinformation or anything that threatens Pakistan's stability.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Jul 24, 2021
Crimson Blue said:
....... and put it under ISPR's control if Marayam Nawaz does not have time to over see it.
rather have them as they are our own than CIA tbvh and westerners spreading fire in times of civil unrest
all ME wars was in large part due to SM, US used purposely these sites to spread info that lead to civil unrest
they were all US planned and SM was thier greatest tool for it

jus_chillin said:
So now they want to ban Twitter in Pakistan. It's foolish to think that it would suppress the voices of the masses. It's now or never for Pakistan.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1514680524303908874
agree with the decision as long as its for a limited time and threat is serious
people dont know how US historically used SM for its sinister plots - study 21st century ME civil wars and almost all of it was due to US led propaganda efforts on SM to destabilize countries
 
B

B.K.N

Mar 7, 2019
PDF k patwari samjh rahay hain zardari k puppet shahbaz ki government Pakistani version of Twitter and Facebook lanay sa bach jaye gi.
Facebook and Twitter should not be banned hamari saloon ki yadain juri hui hain Facebook sa
 
1

12thPlayer

Mar 31, 2022
Twitter and Facebook should be banned completely forever. No one earns there money just wasting time there on memes. Both are US platforms and people stupidly uploading whole information there for CIA.

Youtube is ok. We have many youtubers earning money. Lets spare them. They should target specific channels who are spreading fake news.
 
graphican

graphican

Jul 21, 2009
Do it... save criminals in top institutions from some humiliation. Tell people of Pakistan to exhaust their frustrations on the streets insead of online. The new National wisdom suggests you should do that.
 
A

ahaider97

Oct 15, 2021
B.K.N said:
PDF k patwari samjh rahay zardari k puppet shahbaz ki government Pakistani version of Twitter and Facebook lanay sa bach jaye gi.
Facebook and Twitter should not be banned hamari saloon ki yadain juri hui hain Facebook sa
Archive anything that is meaningful to you, just in case. Make multiple backups.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Jul 24, 2021
say no to US imperialism and ban its propaganda arm named SM forever from Pakistan, we are smart enough to make our own sites
all it has done is destroyed US's enemies, agar duchmani ki hai toh tayari bhi karo uske khilaf
arc-resistance-logo_orig.jpg

with GOP all the way with this one, every Pakistani should resist US imperialism
 

