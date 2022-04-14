Unconfirmed: Gov thinking about banning Twitter

jus_chillin
So now they want to ban Twitter in Pakistan. It's foolish to think that it would suppress the voices of the masses. It's now or never for Pakistan.
this I agree with, ban SM and replace it with a Pakistani version of itBoth Twitter and Facebook should be banned, these social media sites have cause civil unrest in countries before, we can't afford it. I guarantee that sectarianism in Pakistan will go down more than 50% only if people stopped sharing provocative video clips every few months. Every other month someone is calling to hang someone on social media. This is the best opportunity to end this menace before it leads to something bad. WhatsApp and Facebook are the main culprits behind rising hate in India, people in this region are not responsible with their SM usage. We need Chinese style censorship, before things go way out of hand.
A new and independent public institution should be formed to transparently monitor social media. This institution should have something similar to a constitution and should not be answerable to the government. It's working and SOPs should be transparent. And the goal should be to prevent the spread of hate, misinformation or anything that threatens Pakistan's stability.
we shouldn't have Facebook, twitter, etc controlled by the west and all the info going to the west
there should be a Pakistani company censored by GOP to stop anti- social elements like criminals, hate speech and people
rather have them as they are our own than CIA tbvh and westerners spreading fire in times of civil unrest....... and put it under ISPR's control if Marayam Nawaz does not have time to over see it.
agree with the decision as long as its for a limited time and threat is serious
PDF k patwari samjh rahay zardari k puppet shahbaz ki government Pakistani version of Twitter and Facebook lanay sa bach jaye gi.
Facebook and Twitter should not be banned hamari saloon ki yadain juri hui hain Facebook sa
Facebook and Twitter should not be banned hamari saloon ki yadain juri hui hain Facebook sa
Patwari sahab hamain north korea nahi ban na