Unconfirmed: Gov thinking about banning Twitter

Both Twitter and Facebook should be banned, these social media sites have cause civil unrest in countries before, we can't afford it. I guarantee that sectarianism in Pakistan will go down more than 50% only if people stopped sharing provocative video clips every few months. Every other month someone is calling to hang someone on social media. This is the best opportunity to end this menace before it leads to something bad. WhatsApp and Facebook are the main culprits behind rising hate in India, people in this region are not responsible with their SM usage. We need Chinese style censorship, before things go way out of hand.