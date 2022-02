Unconfirmed 9 Afghan Casualties at CHAMAN

Afghan forces tried to construct a post on Pakistan Territory. They were warned but paid no heed. They thought of ANA kicks in them defectors and got the beating. It was indiscriminate firing by those druggies which hits civilians. How many civilians are seen gathered at Afghan gate to go there? All those injured were waiting to enter Pakistan. These street thugs fired and injured the civilians as well. No Pakistani casualty so far. Afghan casualties may by above 12 or something.