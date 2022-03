merzifonlu said:



Deutsches Jungvolk – Wikipedia It's time for Pakistanis, stay back and stay neutral. Of course, with this opportunity, you will buy gas and wheat very cheaply from Russia. Such a sucker comes around once in a century! Click to expand...

Your first sentence is our official policybut Iran also has cheap oil and gas but we cant really buy any of it due to sanctions - if same is happening to Russia than doubt we can take advantage of this opportunity