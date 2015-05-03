Uncertain future for Indians studying medicine in China

Dunda is among 20,000 Indian medical students who are pursuing higher education in China. He, like many others, is currently stranded in India due to the pandemic. As he waits for normalcy to prevail, he added, “I am in constant touch with the university and authorities in China, but I am a bit skeptical about things changing anytime soon.”

Thousands of Indian doctors who graduated from Chinese universities, foreign education consultants in India, and medicine aspirants for Chinese universities are all skeptical about their future prospects in their own country. Reason? The continuously growing anti-China sentiments since the COVID-19 outbreak coupled with the India-China border stand-off is making both the domestic work environment and study scenario in the neighboring country tad complicated.So much so that Indian students who came back from China during winter break in January are not even sure whether they will be allowed to join back their course or university in China.While most students have a mixed reaction to the current situation — be it about their career or post-COVID travel, Nitesh Dunda, a Jaipur-based MBBS student at China’s Harbin Medical University is uncertain about his future prospects.“My entire future and investment is on stake amid this Indo-China border issue,” said Nitish.Dunda was hoping to graduate this June.After COVID-19 outbreak, the border dispute came as a fresh jolt to the students who are in the middle of their courses and had plans to join back their colleges in China around September 2020.Amid growing tension between the two countries, education counselors are also reporting a sharp decline in queries related to education prospects in Chinese universities.“The current situation with China is tense and thus, the future of students who aspired to study in China looks bleak,” said Rahul Kumar, a Delhi-based education counsellor.China opened its education system to students from overseas in 2003, since then the demand of Indian students going to study medicine in the country has only increased.“The trend is being encouraged by fierce competition for limited medical seats in India and the expense of private medical colleges here,” said Kumar.Every year 7,000-8,000 students from India go to China to enroll for a medical degree. While earning an MBBS degree in China it takes 6 years and an investment of about 25 lakhs, in India, the same degree in any private medical college may cost you a whopping ₹ 40 to 75 lakhs.Rajiv Ganjoo, founder CEO of ADMITAS, an educational consulting firm based in Delhi said, “With the current COVID-19 situation and the prevailing border tension between the two countries, it is going to be very tough for the Indian students who are pursuing medical education in China and wishing to come back to do practice.”The current sentiment is posing a challenge for China-returned medical practitioners to position themselves even when they have the same credentials as any doctor in India.“I assume and hope that this does not last long,” he added.India as a country requires trained medical practitioners to provide medical access to people in the remotest locations across the country and that is where China and other countries are giving opportunities to the aspirants to complete their medical education.“We as a country can’t afford to ignore doctors who get trained on different specialties from countries like China, Bangladesh, countries from erstwhile USSR,” said Rajiv.For more on the news follow the link below.