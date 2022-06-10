What's new

Uncertain economy problems.

Who is responsible for the current economy problem? Why our country is going to bankrupt? Before coming in power same people promised that they would decrease inflation rate, where are that promises? Poverty is increasing which leads to increase in crimes. Petrol prices are getting globally high but main thing if PTI government was giving subsidy by going against IMF, so why they are not giving the subsidy? Why they are not contacting Russia to import fuel in cheaper prices, is it because they don't want to make America sad? How much they can buy everything in 2000 Rs is given by this incompetent govt? Our treasure falls to single digit and our foreign reserves is also depreciating. Federal finance minister is also an illiterate man who doesn't know about economy that much. Large textile mills and some other transport services are shutting down, what's the reason behind this?
 

