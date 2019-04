In 2015, the World Bank estimated that the logistics sector in Pakistan could capitalise on untapped potential worth approximately $30.77 billion. This value would be realised by developing integrated road/rail networks (including air, sea and dry ports), thereby improving connectivity between the rural areas and urban markets as well as among regional trading partners.

As CPEC projects mature, at least 100,000 additional trucks will be needed to transport construction material as well as increased volumes of export-import trade goods; during the last five years, Pakistan-China trade has maintained an annual growth rate of 18.8% and this figure is expected to increase. These improvements are expected to reduce travel time by 50% and transportation costs by 10%.

Last-mile deliveries