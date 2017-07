Do YOU live in the world's laziest country? Global analysis reveals the steps people take each day across the planet (and you might be surprised to learn which residents are the fittest)

Smartphone data from more than 700,000 people was collated by scientists

Hong Kong is deemed the fittest, with residents walking 6,880 steps each day

But those living in Indonesia appear to be the laziest, managing just 3,513 steps

By comparison, Britons walk 5,444 steps on a daily basis, less than 3 miles (5km)

ANOTHER FINDING OF THE SAME STUDY