Challenge the stability of CR400

Survey engineer Han Suining from Zhengzhou used 23 palm leaves plus one train ticket to challenge the impossible balance experiment on the 350km/h moving Fuxing train.When the train reached 1576m-long Nanjing Yangtze River railway bridge (Shanghai-Beijing HSR),countdown began!20:28 train reached the bridge21:40 move away the train ticket, the balance system collapsed!I think the hardest part is when another train was passing by,then the relative speed was 700km/h.