Unarmed Pakistani Citizens Shot by Pakistani Army on May 9, 2023: Images & Videos

Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

Nov 7, 2019
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1655932843430940673




1683652171222.png
 
Mav3rick

Mav3rick

Oct 4, 2008
When you take on the state, set state assets ablaze, tear down the cantonment gates and destroy everything in your path, the state/LEA's and Military has no other option but to defend their installations against the illegal acts. It's just like fighting the TTP terrorists!
 
Samurai_assassin

Samurai_assassin

Oct 25, 2016
Mav3rick said:
When you take on the state, set state assets ablaze, tear down the cantonment gates and destroy everything in your path, the state/LEA's and Military has no other option but to defend their installations against the illegal acts. It's just like fighting the TTP terrorists!
Army do not seem to get many TTP or BLA/BRA militants. Maybe their bullets are only reserved to use against unarmed Pakistani civilians.
 
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

Nov 10, 2012
Mav3rick said:
When you take on the state, set state assets ablaze, tear down the cantonment gates and destroy everything in your path, the state/LEA's and Military has no other option but to defend their installations against the illegal acts. It's just like fighting the TTP terrorists!
here ttp is army terrorizing the people.
 
Mav3rick

Mav3rick

Oct 4, 2008
Samurai_assassin said:
Army do not seem to get many TTP or BLA/BRA militants. Maybe their bullets are only reserved to use against unarmed Pakistani civilians.
Are you serious? You are ignoring the sacrifices of thousands of soldiers who laid down their lives fighting TTP and BLA etc.

Azadkashmir said:
here ttp is army terrorizing the people.
You mean Army is the TTP whereas it is the masses attacking Army installations? Great!
 

