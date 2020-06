The assertions made by such articles are based on the assumption that the S-400s attempted to counter the aerial threats but were not successful. There is no evidence to suggest such systems were even attempted to be used, on the other hand, there is a plenitude of cases involving the use of lower tier systems. Follow this logical line of reasoning then hopefully you'll understand that the relative "silence" from these S-300/400 has most probably nothing to do with their capability but rather due to an obvious reluctance to use them. Now, having said that, whether the S-300/400 will be as effective as advertised is another matter. I am not surprised media propaganda machines are either spreading misinformation due to ignorance, or deliberately posting disinformation.

