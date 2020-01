Hope RSS takes its vow of removing the caste system root and branch this decade seriously..Only way is if Brahmins and Thakurs engage in sewage and sanitation work..I myself would volunteer to remove blockages of nightsoil in the sewage system yearly, after buying my own proper sanitation suit...modern sanitation suits for all sewage system workers is need of the hour..Every man should be ready to do sewage duty

