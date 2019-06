Construction worker Najaf Ali Akhoondi feared the worst when his 16-year-old daughter Morsal was diagnosed with a serious kidney condition. The Afghan refugee family, who live in the Tehran suburbs, knew treatment would be expensive and his meagre earnings could not cover the costs.



An Iranian doctor visits Afghan refugees at a health centre in Savejbolagh in Alborz province northwest of Tehran. © UNHCR/Morteza Nikoubazl