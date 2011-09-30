This guy took home necklace donated by First Lady of Turkey. Un-Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani for Senate returned that on Court order. Donated necklace's value may be less but it was meant to be auctioned so that it could fetch a much bigger price for a relief cause, 2010 floods, and that it was given from an extremely noble and historic background of Khilafat Movement, this Un-Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani took it home and gave it to his wife.

Has anyone seen this low behavior from a PM or President?



People familiar with the history of sub-continent know that Muslims of India came out in masses for Usmani Khilafat and women gave their jewellery for the Khilafat Movement. Giving away her personal necklace was a great gesture from the Turk First Lady in the honor and remembrance of that event in history.